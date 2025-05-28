13 Discontinued Mountain Dew Flavors We Want Back In Stores ASAP

Mountain Dew often leans into the sublimely ridiculous. This is evident in its many advertising campaigns that feature extreme-sports stunts and absurd humor — speaking of which, Mountain Dew's 2025 Super Bowl ad seriously freaked us out. But the ever-evolving flavors of this soda line are equally surreal.

The original flavor of Mountain Dew is a vague blend of citrus fruits. With its name taken from a slang term for illegal moonshine, Mountain Dew began life in the wake of the Prohibition era as a mixer for strong alcohol. After Pepsi bought the brand in 1964, it made Mountain Dew one of the flagship brands in its soda portfolio, offering it as an extra-sweet, highly caffeinated, fruity, and nationally available alternative to the same old colas.

Over the following decades, Mountain Dew just kept growing its cultural impact and consumer base, as well as its retail imprint and variety of flavors. Nowadays there are many Mountain Dew flavors available at various stores, not to mention Taco Bell outlets. Mountain Dew — and its corporate parents at PepsiCo — have seemingly adopted a try-anything-and-see-what-happens approach when it comes to introducing Mountain Dew flavors. Variants on the original recipe, or brand-new concoctions bearing the Mountain Dew name, come and go with great regularity. Some flavors are quickly and/or rightfully forgotten, while others make an impression and win over fans, but disappear nonetheless. Here are 13 discontinued Mountain Dew flavors that we'd love to get to taste again.