What Flavor Is Original Mountain Dew, Anyway?

Since the 1940s, Mountain Dew has been a solid frontrunner in the soda industry, and around 40% of soda drinkers in the U.S. gravitate towards "The Dew." This type of soda has amassed a cult following for the original flavor and the various sub-flavors that have debuted over the years. Brothers Barney and Ally Hartman created the concoction for their love of whiskey. Back in the day, there weren't a lot of great mixers for alcohol, so the creative siblings took it into their own hands and made their own. From then on, the soda became a popular hit.

The evolution of Mountain Dew is quite interesting, but have you ever lay in bed at night wondering what the flavor of Mountain Dew is? If you have, you're in for a treat. While you might take a shot in the dark and guess a citrus flavor, you're only halfway there. Concentrated orange juice is also a key ingredient of the well-loved soda.