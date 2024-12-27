What Flavor Is Original Mountain Dew, Anyway?
Since the 1940s, Mountain Dew has been a solid frontrunner in the soda industry, and around 40% of soda drinkers in the U.S. gravitate towards "The Dew." This type of soda has amassed a cult following for the original flavor and the various sub-flavors that have debuted over the years. Brothers Barney and Ally Hartman created the concoction for their love of whiskey. Back in the day, there weren't a lot of great mixers for alcohol, so the creative siblings took it into their own hands and made their own. From then on, the soda became a popular hit.
The evolution of Mountain Dew is quite interesting, but have you ever lay in bed at night wondering what the flavor of Mountain Dew is? If you have, you're in for a treat. While you might take a shot in the dark and guess a citrus flavor, you're only halfway there. Concentrated orange juice is also a key ingredient of the well-loved soda.
The additional flavor in Mountain Dew
While the original Mountain Dew certainly gives off a citrusy vibe from its shocking neon green color and flavor, concentrated orange juice hides itself pretty well. Typically, orange juice gives off a cloudy orange color when added to another liquid, but as you know, Mountain Dew doesn't reflect that. I've had my fair share of instances where I've seen people choosing this soda over coffee in the morning, and now it makes a little more sense. Concentrated orange juice is a typical breakfast drink; now, Mountain Dew is too. You learn something new every day.
While a whopping 28 Mountain Dew flavors are available for purchase, only the original soda contains concentrated orange juice. The only other version that has a similar taste is Mountain Dew Code Red because of the other citrusy additives it contains. So now that you know what flavors are in a can or bottle of Mountain Dew, are you craving one?