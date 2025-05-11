13 Menu Items You Should Never Order At Red Lobster, According To Reviews

Red Lobster is an eatery that is known for its seafood as well as its Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Interestingly enough, the famous biscuits weren't actually added to the menu until 24 years after the restaurant chain was started and now there are even grocery stores that sell frozen Red Lobster cheddar bay biscuits. The seafood establishment originated in Lakeland, Florida in 1968 and has since grown to 568 locations around the globe.

However, Red Lobster has been struggling recently. After considering filing for bankruptcy to stay afloat in April 2024, the chain ended up filing for voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy in May. Just like any other restaurant — struggling or not — Red Lobster has menu items that customers love as well as ones that are not as popular and diners should probably steer clear of. We determined what these items are by examining reviews from customers and employees found on discussion forums and review sites. To learn more about our evaluation and process, you can find our full methodology at the end of the article.