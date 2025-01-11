Which Grocery Stores Sell Frozen Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits?

By the time Red Lobster introduced frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits, the brand had already established a good presence on grocery store shelves. Red Lobster debuted an at-home Cheddar Bay mix in 2012, first sold exclusively at Sam's Club stores. Interestingly, Walmart and Sam's Club share a parent company, so its relationship with Red Lobster goes way back. The original mix was rolled out to more grocery stores in 2014, soon followed by gluten-free, Rosemary Parmesan, and Honey Butter versions.

Red Lobster made a smart business move in introducing at-home options for the classic biscuits. A casual Google search reveals dozens of copycat recipes for bakers to choose from, so there was a clear customer demand — Red Lobster themselves noted that Cheddar Bay Biscuits is the most-searched-for copycat recipe online. While the actual recipe hasn't been officially divulged by the company, the original mix and frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits give those with a craving the option to taste something as close to the real thing as Red Lobster will allow at home.

In recent years, Red Lobster has playfully acknowledged the fan love for Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The chain offered an ugly holiday sweater for sale during the 2019 season that had an insulated pocket for storing the biscuits; Red Lobster followed that up in 2020 with relatively tamer limited-edition holiday delivery gift boxes of fresh Cheddar Bay Biscuits. And while the rollout earlier this year of Cheddar Bay Breadsticks turned out to be an April Fool's Day prank, it's honestly a good idea.