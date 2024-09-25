Are Texas Roadhouse's Beloved Rolls Really Shrinking?

Speculations about Texas Roadhouse are sizzling across social media platforms. Videos posted on TikTok call into question the size of the steakhouse chain's bread, claiming it has recently shrunk the size of its beloved rolls. In a recent video from TikTok user @tesalana7777 — a mother-daughter joint account — Tesa, the mother, compares the size of one roll to half of her finger.

The video has amassed over 39,800 views and 55 comments at the time of publication. "Last time I was there they were even smaller than that," one user commented on the video. "I'm not even kidding I could hold it in my hand and close my hand fully & not see it." Other viewers added that they also noted a similar shift in their rolls.

Some commenters are attributing the potential shrink to Texas Roadhouse's increase in popularity, speculating that an uptick in business has led the chain to downsize its flagship product. Texas Roadhouse hasn't commented on the bread size allegations, but based on other information from social media, we're pretty confident that the chain isn't actually systematically shrinking its rolls.