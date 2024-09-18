Yes, You Can Hand-Pick Your Own Steak At Texas Roadhouse

Walking into a Texas Roadhouse is not unlike entering a diner. Greeting customers is a glass display encasing some of the establishment's offerings beneath a white, sterile light. At a diner, they're cakes, but at Texas Roadhouse, they're steaks. The Texas Roadhouse glass case serves a crucial purpose: Customers can choose their own cuts to toss on the grill. That's right, the all-American steakhouse chain gives customers the chance to inspect the selection and decide exactly which hunk of beef they want to be served.

Texas Roadhouse offers hand-cut USDA Choice beef, according to its website. On staff are butchers who cut the meat themselves, which is a testament to the chain's commitment to high-quality meats with succulent flavor. Cattle connoisseurs and steakhouse newbies alike can ask the waitstaff to choose their own piece, walk to the case to weigh their options, and select their steak. With this authority comes responsibility, and choosing the perfect steak may just elevate the entire meal.