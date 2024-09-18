Yes, You Can Hand-Pick Your Own Steak At Texas Roadhouse
Walking into a Texas Roadhouse is not unlike entering a diner. Greeting customers is a glass display encasing some of the establishment's offerings beneath a white, sterile light. At a diner, they're cakes, but at Texas Roadhouse, they're steaks. The Texas Roadhouse glass case serves a crucial purpose: Customers can choose their own cuts to toss on the grill. That's right, the all-American steakhouse chain gives customers the chance to inspect the selection and decide exactly which hunk of beef they want to be served.
Texas Roadhouse offers hand-cut USDA Choice beef, according to its website. On staff are butchers who cut the meat themselves, which is a testament to the chain's commitment to high-quality meats with succulent flavor. Cattle connoisseurs and steakhouse newbies alike can ask the waitstaff to choose their own piece, walk to the case to weigh their options, and select their steak. With this authority comes responsibility, and choosing the perfect steak may just elevate the entire meal.
How to choose the perfect steak
As ever, when considering a steak, the composition of fat relative to muscle spells quality. At Texas Roadhouse you can have either; it serves lean cuts such as a sirloin and a filet, as well as fattier cuts like a ribeye.Customers looking for a fattier cut should pay attention to marbling, as more fat tends to contribute more dimensions of flavor. Whether diners are looking for lean or fatty meat, the ideal color of the beef will remain the same: a deep, vibrant red; this color will ensure freshness and optimal flavor.
The bulk of Texas Roadhouses' case-display meat is boneless, but that does not necessarily mean the flavor will be jeopardized. Along with other steak myths we've debunked in the past, bone-in steak does not necessarily indicate a better-tasting cut. High-quality marbling, on the other hand, is a pretty good sign your steak will produce maximal flavor, and is the primary thing one should look for.