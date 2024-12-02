Restaurant Chains That Closed The Most Locations In 2024

It goes without saying, but 2024 has been a tough year for restaurants. As the costs of food and labor increase, customers are paying the price, with some totally changing their dining habits as a result, as well. Unsurprisingly, as paying customers flock elsewhere, several chains have been left with no choice but to close up shop.

The good news is that there have been some signs of recovery. Since September, traffic has slowly but surely started increasing for many chains. But for those that have experienced the hardest hits in 2024, the damage may already be done. Restaurant bankruptcies have gone up a lot this year, while some chains have already shuttered a huge chunk of their locations or introduced plans to carry out mass closures well into next year. From fast food to casual dining, these are the restaurant chains that have downsized the most locations in 2024.