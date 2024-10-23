Denny's Is Closing Over 100 Underperforming Restaurants

Denny's has been "America's Diner" since 1953, and is beloved for being both a great breakfast spot and late night hangout. Sadly, the 24/7 diner brand is joining the roster of unfortunate restaurant chains that has to shutter a mass of underperforming locations. Denny's, which is home to the iconic Grand Slam Meal and fan favorite Moons Over My Hammy breakfast sandwich, said in this past Tuesday's earnings call that 150 locations will be closed over the next year. The first 50 will be closed in 2024, while the remaining 100 will cease business in 2025.

This will leave the chain with 1,375 remaining locations scattered across the world, but just where the closures will happen has not been disclosed yet. As you'd probably guess, the company says it has chosen to shut down locations that aren't performing well, mainly in areas that don't bring in profit or are relying on infrastructure that is simply too old to be remodeled and modernized. But other changes are coming in the form of both its scaled back menu and operating hours — and the latter is one that the chain has resisted making for years now.