The Major Fast Food Chain That's Closing Over 100 Locations In The US

International fast food chain, Wendy's, today announced it will be shuttering 140 of its locations in the U.S. The restaurants scheduled for closure were selected based on their underperformance in terms of expected profits, said Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner (via CNN). For each closure, the fast food chain will be opening new locations that management hopes will drive higher traffic.

Tanner said the closing restaurants are not locked within a certain region — the chain performed a detailed financial review and spotted specific locations that were ringing in profits significantly below the company's standards. Wendy's determined which locations were to close based on their sales, growth potential, and ability to provide a positive customer experience.

Wendy's spokespeople announced the chain planned to end operations on 100 other locations earlier this year. Though a sustained series of closures might seem like a sign that the fast food chain is going under, it continues to report growth, as suggested by its to-come new and improved restaurants and stable stock price.