American Burger Chains Ranked From Worst To Best

White Castle sells sliders which are essentially small burgers. The chain does offer heartier options including the 1921 slider, which critics have deemed dramatically underseasoned, however even this slider is considerably smaller than the burgers sold by other chains. Predictably, small burgers are not something a lot of customers appreciate. Some have even joked that items served by White Castle are barely food.

The diminutive size of White Castle's burgers is not the only reason why the chain languishes at the bottom of this ranking; many customers also dislike how the burgers are cooked. Instead of grilling them, White Castle places the patties on a bed of onions that are steaming on the grill. The steam travels through pre-made holes in the patty, cooking the burger via indirect heat. Not only does this cooking technique completely fail to develop any kind of sear on the meat, it also ensures that the finished burger ends up being incredibly soggy. As one customer noted on Reddit: "The burgers from the restaurant are barely any better than those [bought from the grocery store], they are both soggy."

While White Castle only uses domestic beef suppliers who follow the North American Meat Institute and Beef Quality Assurance animal welfare and handling guidelines, it is one of the many chains that use frozen patties. This is another factor that severely impacts the quality of the chain's burgers.