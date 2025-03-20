How Long Will Lobsterfest 2025 Last At Red Lobster?
For fans of lobster and Red Lobster, there is no better time of year than when the seafood restaurant chain rolls out the red carpet for Lobsterfest, an annual event when the company adds a variety of special lobster dishes to its menu for a limited time. If you haven't yet made it to your local Red Lobster for tremendous amounts of the famous crustacean, you have until April 20th to enjoy the special menu. After that, you'll have to start the countdown for next year.
Red Lobster has proclaimed the 2025 event as the GLOAT, or the Greatest Lobsterfest of All Time, bringing back fan favorites plus several brand new offerings. These include a Create Your Own Lobster Lover's Dream option which allows customers to mix and match a variety of lobster-centric dishes. This option is served with sides and the company's famous Cheddar Bay biscuits (which you can buy frozen in certain grocery stores).
Red Lobster began its Lobsterfest tradition in 1984 as a promotion for Valentine's Day. It still launches around Valentine's Day every year; it made its 2025 debut on February 11th. This means that Red Lobster customers have a total of just over five weeks to make the most of Lobsterfest 2025.
What's new at Lobsterfest this year?
You may need to make several trips to Red Lobster before April 20th if you'd like to taste all of its new lobster offerings. Despite Red Lobster being one of several chain restaurants with an overwhelmingly large menu, this year's Lobsterfest menu boasts an incredible 15 items. (The chain's regular menu is still served alongside the Lobsterfest menu.) The new 2025 dishes include a lobster roll that's served with french fries, a creamy lobster and shrimp linguini, a pappardelle pasta dish tossed with lobster meat, asparagus, and garlic sauce, and a rich, creamy lobster bisque. (Here's how to maximize the flavor of lobster bisque if you make it at home.)
Lobster dishes that have returned from years past include a lobster flatbread that features mozzarella and parmesan and a lobster dip. Both of these dishes are available during happy hour at select locations, meaning you get $2 off their original price. There are also several surf and turf options available as well as a grilled lobster, shrimp, and salmon dish.
If you absolutely cannot get to a Red Lobster restaurant by April 20th, rest assured that the chain offers several lobster dishes year round. These include the Lobster Lover's Duo, a dish that features a roasted Maine lobster tail and a roasted Caribbean rock lobster tail.