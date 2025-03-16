Chain Restaurants That Have Overwhelmingly Large Menus

If you're an indecisive diner, nothing is quite as overwhelming as a restaurant menu that reads more like a novel. While some eateries stick to a concise range of dishes, others boast sprawling menus that span a bafflingly varied array of cuisines. They say that variety is the spice of life, but some consider these extra-long menus to be a red flag. After all, if a kitchen claims to be a jack of all trades, doesn't that ultimately mean it's a master of none?

Whatever the answer may be, the reality is that some of the nation's most beloved restaurant chains feature borderline behemoth menus. A lot of these restaurants slimmed down their offerings in recent years — especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when businesses tried to cut costs and improve profit margins amid dwindling sales. Several restaurants are still yet to restore the full breadth of their menus, but there's still no shortage of chains offering an impressive range of variety. Here are some of the chain restaurants with the most overwhelming menus.