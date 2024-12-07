The Rise, Fall, And Resurrection Of Chili's

It seems like Chili's has always been around. It's the United States' leading sit-down chain restaurant specializing in Tex-Mex-inspired cuisine, but it's also a bar and grill, and a spot to grab classic American pub food. As such, Chili's is very proud of and aggressively markets several disparate menu items: margaritas, fajitas, chicken strips, big hamburgers, and ribs. It also sells all manner of sandwiches, salads, and hefty appetizer platters to suit almost everyone.

Present in hundreds upon hundreds of shopping malls and suburban commercial centers, it's hard to believe that Chili's originated as a tiny, Texas-only phenomenon for years before both the business and menu rapidly expanded. By the early 2000s, Chili's was everywhere, but then began a decline that looked to be full of doom. Nowadays, Chili's is back and outdoing the competition. Here's the story of how Chili's was born, grew into a favorite spicy and boozy dining destination, fell into the brink of extinction, and crawled its way back out, surviving by the skin of its baby back ribs.