The Secret To Copying Chili's Baby Back Ribs At Home
Baby back ribs at Chili's are a fan favorite. And according to a Redditor who worked as a line cook at Chili's for five years, the secret to its ribs practically running away from the bone is to start with a pressure cooker. Pre-cooking in the pressure cooker is the first step, and then you grill them after to achieve that crunchy outer shell. What flavors and spices you decide to use are up to your personal preferences, but this cooking method is a great way to achieve the perfect texture that Chili's has been known for all this time.
Now you don't have to load the whole family up for a restaurant trip when you get that song stuck in your head and start craving ribs. But don't let that stop you from going to Chili's; there's still nothing quite like getting exactly what you expect out of a trip to this long-established restaurant.
Customize the baby back ribs your heart's content
Marketing directors for Chili's had the right idea in mind when it got that Baby Back Ribs song stuck in our heads back in the '90s. No one could likely predict that we would still be eating the ribs (and annoyingly humming the song at random moments) all these years later.
Eating ribs at Chili's is like a rite of passage, but sometimes you don't want to do the whole restaurant thing. Cooking your own version of these long time loved ribs is a lot easier than you might think. What's better is that when you make them at home, you have more control over what flavors go into the process. We love a good copycat recipe, but right now we are just highlighting the process that goes into making Chili's ribs fall off the bone like butter every time. Chili's will likely never remove this favorite from its menu, but there's no reason to not try this way to prepare ribs in your own kitchen for the bragging rights alone. These ribs are saucy, fall-off-the-bone delicious, and most of all, customizable to your at-home liking.