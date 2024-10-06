The Secret To Copying Chili's Baby Back Ribs At Home

Baby back ribs at Chili's are a fan favorite. And according to a Redditor who worked as a line cook at Chili's for five years, the secret to its ribs practically running away from the bone is to start with a pressure cooker. Pre-cooking in the pressure cooker is the first step, and then you grill them after to achieve that crunchy outer shell. What flavors and spices you decide to use are up to your personal preferences, but this cooking method is a great way to achieve the perfect texture that Chili's has been known for all this time.

Now you don't have to load the whole family up for a restaurant trip when you get that song stuck in your head and start craving ribs. But don't let that stop you from going to Chili's; there's still nothing quite like getting exactly what you expect out of a trip to this long-established restaurant.