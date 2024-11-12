The Best IHOP Menu Items That Aren't Pancakes

There is a good reason why IHOP stands for International House of Pancakes. When the chain first opened in Toluca Lake, California, in 1958, it was known for its range of pancakes and breakfast items. While IHOP still focuses on pancakes, with around a dozen different topping and flavor options, the chain has expanded its menu to include a plethora of other dishes. IHOP's menu features breakfast items like waffles, omelets, and crepes. The chain also offers extensive lunch options such as sandwiches, burgers, and salads. There are also hearty dinner choices including dishes like Country Fried Steak, Atlantic Salmon, and Crispy Fish & Fries. There was even a publicity stunt in 2018 when the chain temporarily changed its name from IHOP to IHOb — which stood for "International House of Burgers," seemingly with the goal of letting people know there's more to eat there than just pancakes.

While IHOP has something for everyone — even those not in the mood for pancakes — some of its dishes stand out more than others. From savory to sweet options, the chain's menu items vary in quality and popularity. To make your next dining experience at IHOP a breeze, we are spotlighting some of the best dishes on the restaurant's menu. Our mission took into account countless online reviews, since it is the customers who know best what menu items are worth ordering and which ones deserve a hard pass. For more information about our selection process, check out the methodology section at the end of this article.