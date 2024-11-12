The Best IHOP Menu Items That Aren't Pancakes
There is a good reason why IHOP stands for International House of Pancakes. When the chain first opened in Toluca Lake, California, in 1958, it was known for its range of pancakes and breakfast items. While IHOP still focuses on pancakes, with around a dozen different topping and flavor options, the chain has expanded its menu to include a plethora of other dishes. IHOP's menu features breakfast items like waffles, omelets, and crepes. The chain also offers extensive lunch options such as sandwiches, burgers, and salads. There are also hearty dinner choices including dishes like Country Fried Steak, Atlantic Salmon, and Crispy Fish & Fries. There was even a publicity stunt in 2018 when the chain temporarily changed its name from IHOP to IHOb — which stood for "International House of Burgers," seemingly with the goal of letting people know there's more to eat there than just pancakes.
While IHOP has something for everyone — even those not in the mood for pancakes — some of its dishes stand out more than others. From savory to sweet options, the chain's menu items vary in quality and popularity. To make your next dining experience at IHOP a breeze, we are spotlighting some of the best dishes on the restaurant's menu. Our mission took into account countless online reviews, since it is the customers who know best what menu items are worth ordering and which ones deserve a hard pass. For more information about our selection process, check out the methodology section at the end of this article.
Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle
What makes waffles such a hit is the contrast between their crispy outer layer and fluffy interior. This unique texture combination and neutral flavor make waffles the perfect vehicle for other ingredients. However, not all waffles are created equal. IHOP serves Belgian waffles, which are characterized by deeper pockets and a fluffier texture than American waffles. The chain's Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle comes with a dollop of cheesecake mousse, as well as fresh strawberries and whipped topping. The dish can also be ordered with Oreo cookie crumbles instead of strawberries.
IHOP's Strawberry Cheesecake Waffles have received the seal of approval from online reviewers. One diner says that trying the waffles was the best experience they have had at IHOP in years, adding, "The New Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle was tasty, the strawberries were fresh, and they gave me plenty of syrup. Hard to tell where the cheesecake part comes from since it tasted fairly normal, but hey it was still a great waffle." Similarly, other diners have described the menu item as hot and delicious, phenomenal, and really good.
Crispy Fish & Fries Platter
It is hard to imagine that a dish like fish and fries could be any good at a jack-of-all-trades restaurants like IHOP. After all, this establishment is well known for pancakes, waffles, and omelets, not traditional British meals. Well, believe it or not, according to patrons, the chain makes a stand out version of the dish that is crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside. IHOP's Crispy Fish & Fries Platter comes served with tartar sauce and a wedge of lemon.
IHOP's Crispy Fish & Fries Platter has earned rave reviews from customers, some of whom have expressed astonishment at the high quality of the dish. "Surprisingly, a really good fish and chips," says one diner, adding, "The fish and chips at this IHOP are quite tasty, something you wouldn't expect at IHOP." Another guest voices the same sentiment, saying, "IHOP has the best fish and chips I've ever had. Like, no joke. [A] hidden gem."
Breakfast Crepes
Many associate crepes with sweet fillings such as fruit, chocolate, or whipped cream. While these options make for a delicious dessert, crepes are far more versatile than this. Savory versions of this classic dish also make tasty meal options. One of the items on IHOP's crepe menu is its Breakfast Crepes. Filled with morning favorites like scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, and crispy hash browns, these roll-ups also come with a white cheese sauce, as well as Jack and cheddar cheeses. Another savory crepe dish at IHOP is the New Chicken Florentine Crepes with grilled chicken, tomatoes, spinach, Jack and cheddar cheeses, onions, and hollandaise sauce.
The Breakfast Crepes at IHOP have received top marks from patrons, who have not just been impressed with the flavor of the dish but also with its generous size. Jena Brown, who reviewed the menu item for Business Insider, says that while she initially worried that the dish would contain minimal filling, it was actually packed with ingredients. In a similar vein, other diners have also called the dish awesome and pretty good.
Classic Eggs Benedict
Rich and creamy, eggs Benedict is one of those classic dishes that's probably never going to go out of style. While the origins of the dish have been disputed, according to one story, the dish was invented at the Delmonico's restaurant in New York in the 1860s for one Mrs. LeGrand Benedict, hence the name.
IHOP serves three versions of eggs Benedict, all served on English muffins and topped with hollandaise sauce. These include Classic Eggs Benedict with black forest ham and New Bacon Avocado Eggs Benedict with hickory-smoked bacon strips. Meanwhile, those who enjoy their eggs with a little kick can opt for Spicy Poblano Eggs Benedict with shredded beef, fire-roasted poblano peppers, red bell peppers, Serrano peppers, and onions. The chain's eggs Benedict come with a side of hash browns, crispy potatoes, and fresh fruit.
IHOP's eggs Benedict have won the hearts of diners, who enjoy the breakfast staple's balance of flavors and textures. A case in point is one diner who says: "The classic eggs Benedict is my Sunday morning test of any restaurant, and [IHOP's version] always passes with flying colors." Another reviewer agrees, commenting, "I got the classic Eggs Benedict with country style potatoes on the side. Both were delicious for sure which made for a great breakfast this morning."
Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich
While we are not sure how IHOP makes the buttermilk biscuits that go into its Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich, making the flaky scones can be as easy as mixing two parts self-rising flour with one part full-fat buttermilk. A perfect start to the morning, IHOP's Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich features a buttermilk biscuit sliced in half and filled with two fried eggs, two strips of bacon, American cheese, and cheese sauce. The dish comes with a side of two buttermilk pancakes, hash browns, French fries, or fresh fruit.
The Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich at IHOP is a crowd pleaser, with most diners giving the dish positive feedback. One satisfied patron says: "Wow, now THAT'S a Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich!!," adding, "Huge, fresh baked biscuit. [...] Just delicious, filling and the crispy hash browns were browned and crispy!" Another diner agrees with this view, saying, "It was actually better than I expected! The melted cheese on the sandwich was so good. There was a nice serving size of hash browns that came with it."
Country Fried Steak
Also sometimes deceptively called chicken fried steak, country fried steak is made with a breaded and pan-fried cut of beef and hearty gravy prepared using pan drippings. Since country fried chicken is very similar to German schnitzel, it's sometimes believed that the dish was inspired by German immigrants who made Texas their home in the mid-19th century. At IHOP, Country Fried Steak is an entrée that comes with two side dishes. Diners can choose from accompaniments such as buttermilk biscuits, crispy french fries, and onion rings.
The Country Fried Steak at IHOP has received mostly positive reviews from patrons, who have praised the dish's flavor and portion size. For instance, one diner says: "The bf and I always order the country fried steak. It's huge!! You can share it between four people!!" A TikTok reviewer also praises the dish, rating it an 8 out of 10 and mentioning that it was only the lack of seasoning that cost it the full score.
Sirloin Steak Tips
Steak tips are a New England specialty, found on menus at dive bars, diners, and even upscale restaurants. While we don't know who invented the dish, it was likely developed to maximize the use of affordable cuts like sirloin flap. To break down its tough texture, the beef is normally marinated in a medley of ingredients such as balsamic vinegar, olive oil, soy sauce, cinnamon, and cloves. Although the exact ingredients in IHOP's Sirloin Steak Tips are a mystery, we do know that they are sautéed with grilled mushrooms and onions. The plate is served with a choice of two sides.
IHOP's Sirloin Steak Tips are a favorite of Chef Melica, owner of Zest N Spice Cuisine, a fact that she eagerly shared in an interview with Business Insider. "I would order the steak tips because they marinate them for between eight and 24 hours in a sweet, tangy, and savory sauce, then add caramelized onions. The tips come out extremely tender and pan-seared to perfection," she said. One Reddit member has also been impressed with the meaty dish, saying, "I've had Ruth Chris, I've had Capitol Grill, I've had premium $50 steak from steakhouses in Texas, and none of them come even close to the breakfast steak tips from IHOP. [...] Whatever they marinate [the meat] with is top tier 10/10 stuff that puts IHOP steak tips over any other steak house."
Cali Roasted Turkey Melt
Rooted in California's food culture, which emphasizes fresh local ingredients and a fusion of international flavors, Cali Roasted Turkey Melt is a relatively light sandwich option. Nestled between two slices of multigrain bread, the handheld brings together roasted turkey breast, hickory-smoked bacon, a blend of four cheeses, as well as avocado and roasted cherry tomatoes. A dollop of mayo completes the savory picture.
The Cali Roasted Turkey Melt seems to be a popular choice with IHOP diners. For example, one customer refers to the handheld as "one amazing sandwich," elaborating, "[It] was one of the best sandwiches I ever ate. There is no way it can be improved. I am surprised I got such a good sandwich from IHOP. [...] The sandwich was a perfect blend of ingredients." Another diner expresses a similar sentiment, saying, "I ordered one today and I LOVE IT!!! Got the other half in front of me right now. This will most definitely be my go to meal from [IHOP]."
Chicken Fajita Omelette
Blending Tex-Mex flavors and classic breakfast fare, IHOP's Chicken Fajita Omelette blends the comforting familiarity of an omelet with the bold spices of a fajita. IHOP's version of the dish features grilled chicken breast, roasted onions, cheddar and Jack cheeses, as well as heat from poblano and red peppers. For an extra element of customization, the dish comes with sour cream, salsa, and grilled Serrano peppers. When it comes to the omelet itself, the chain has a secret weapon up its sleeve. IHOP's omelets contain pancake batter, which acts as a leavening agent and makes the final product fluffier and more springy.
IHOP's Chicken Fajita Omelette has received positive feedback from patrons. Jasmine M from Blogging and Living recommends the dish, saying that it is both flavorful and generously portioned. She goes on to say that she particularly enjoyed the meal's combination of grilled chicken and salsa and mentions that she was only able to get through half of the dish, taking the rest home. Several other reviewers have also praised the dish, describing it as delish, good, and hot and fresh.
Thick N' Fluffy Classic French Toast
French toast has surprisingly ancient roots and unexpected origins. The earliest recipe for a version of the sandwich called aliter dulcia (another sweet dish) appeared in a fourth-century Roman cookbook. The ancient version of the dish calls for crustless white bread to be dipped in a mixture of egg and milk, fried in oil, and drizzled with honey.
IHOP's Thick N' Fluffy Classic French Toast recipe uses two thick slices of bread, soaked in a vanilla and cinnamon batter. The bread is then grilled and garnished with butter and powdered sugar. Those with a sweet tooth can opt for the chain's Thick N' Fluffy Strawberry Banana French Toast, which is the same as the classic version of the dish but topped with strawberries and banana.
IHOP's French toast has received positive feedback from online reviewers. The Daily Meal has ranked the chain's take on the dish relatively highly, noting that it might just make you forget about its pancakes. Another satisfied diner calls IHOP's French toast heavenly, elaborating, "From the moment the plate arrives at your table, adorned with golden slices of perfectly toasted bread, you know you're in for a treat. The aroma of cinnamon and vanilla wafts tantalizingly through the air, hinting at the deliciousness to come. Each bite is a symphony of flavors and textures. The exterior boasts a delightful crispiness, achieved through expert griddling, while the interior remains luxuriously soft and custardy."
Cinnamon Dippers
The only item in IHOP's "Don't forget dessert" menu section, the Cinnamon Dippers makes a simple, yet satisfying, finale to any meal. While donut holes may not sound like anything you would go out of your way for on their own, the chain's take on the sweet treat comes coated in delicious cinnamon sugar. However, what really completes the crispy, golden brown balls of goodness are the sauces. More specifically, guests can dip the mini doughnuts in cream cheese icing and dulce de leche caramel sauce.
IHOP's Cinnamon Dippers have received a largely favorable response from diners. While one reviewer complains about IHOP's service, they also say that the sugary goodness of the cinnamon dippers canceled this out. "You have to try the dippers, they were really warm and nice," they say. Another patron also praises the dessert, saying, "If you [have] a sweet tooth I recommend the cinnamon dippers. [...] Absolutely delicious!"
Philly Cheese Steak Stacker
"Philly Cheese Steak Stacker got us feelin all kinds of ways," proclaim IHOP's employees (via X, formerly Twitter). While we can't be sure exactly what it is that they are feeling, we are pretty sure that the sentiment is positive. Loaded with pieces of grilled sirloin steak, this handheld stays true to a simple recipe for the sandwich, keeping the focus on classic flavors. While other chains choose to embellish their cheesesteaks with additional toppings, the only other two ingredients in IHOP's version of the sandwich besides beef are melted American cheese and onions.
IHOP's Philly Cheese Steak Stacker has been well-received by customers. A case in point is one diner who says that the handheld and their entire dining experience at the restaurant were excellent. Interestingly, one TikTok member who used to work at IHOP offers diners a tip on the best way to enjoy the dish, saying, "Hollandaise sauce on the Philly [...] it just does something with that, that's the one."
Methodology
With more than 1,600 locations around the U.S., IHOP must be doing something right. While a large part of the chain's appeal can be attributed to its pancakes, there is much more to the restaurant than its famous stacks. With hundreds of different menu items that include both classic and fusion breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, the restaurant caters to all tastes and preferences.
Since IHOP is about so much more than just pancakes, we have decided to compile a roundup of the chain's top-rated non-pancake dishes. And it had plenty of non-pancake crowd pleasers for us to choose from. To ensure that this list truly reflects the restaurant's most popular dishes, we consulted hundreds of customer reviews on reputable platforms such as Reddit, TripAdvisor, Yelp, and TikTok.