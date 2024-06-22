The Unexpected Secret Ingredient In IHOP's Fluffy Omelets

If adding pancake batter to omelets seems an unusual culinary move, that's because it's not a common one. Omelet techniques typically center their approach around the way heat is applied to the eggs while cooking, and it's not often that a flour-based ingredient is added to the egg base.

The theory behind adding pancake batter to eggs is that the leavening agents in it, like baking powder and baking soda, along with the starch, give additional structure to the cooked eggs, thus resulting in a springy and fluffy omelet. Independent testing by Lifehacker has confirmed that the pancake mix gives omelets some pleasant bounciness, though mileage may vary on whether the end result is fluffier or not.

There is one key detail to adding pancake batter to your omelets: You only need one to two tablespoons of prepared pancake batter per omelet. Any more turns your omelet into a pancake with an eggy identity crisis.

If you're hoping to try this at home, it's probably best if you're already planning on having pancakes and omelets for breakfast, because making a few tablespoons of pancake batter for an omelet just isn't practical. But it saves you a trip to IHOP, and you'll get to feel like a short-order cook in front of your stove with the omelet and a stack of flapjacks to match. Oh, and by the way — we have our own tricks up our sleeves for some seriously fluffy pancake batter, in case you need some inspiration.

