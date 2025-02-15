10 Times Restaurants Regretted Their 'All You Can Eat' Promos

The food industry has a lot of flaws, but the concept of all-you-can-eat promos has never been one of them. Nothing satiates the most ravenous state quite like stumbling across a deal for endless food. While not all buffets are built equal, a part of our brain (or maybe our stomach) sometimes struggles to comprehend that unlimited mediocre fare isn't always better than eating a higher quality dish à la carte.

From the restaurant's perspective, these deals aren't always a good thing. In fact, in some instances, all-you-can-eat offers have proven outright catastrophic. The reality is that while these promotions can bring in more customers who wouldn't normally eat at the restaurant, the business itself needs to be tactical to still turn a profit. Some customers may end up eating little more than if they'd ordered off the standard menu, but there will always be those who are strategic with their approach to a buffet and dine to their heart's content. Pricing a deal wrong — or making high-value foods unlimited — can have disastrous consequences for a restaurant's profits, with some even citing all-you-can-eat deals as the catalyst for their undoing.

Even those who haven't totally collapsed under the weight of this kind of deal have faced issues in the past. From Red Lobster's calamitous shrimp promotion to Pizza Hut's long-lost buffet, here are some of the restaurants that we're confident harbor some regret over their misguided all-you-can-eat promos.