Discontinued Olive Garden Menu Items We May Never Eat Again

Olive Garden may not offer the most authentic culinary experience, but it's still the top Italian chain in the U.S. Part of its success comes down to the sheer size of its menu. If it's carbohydrates you're after, its iconic unlimited breadsticks and long, ever-evolving list of pasta varieties are tough to beat, with some dishes — such as the Fettuccine Alfredo, Spinach and Artichoke Sip, and Chicken Parmigiana — proving popular enough to stand the test of time.

Not all dishes have managed to go the distance. While Olive Garden has experimented with plenty of new additions since opening in 1982, it's also axed its fair share of menu items in its time. Some of these blipped out of existence without so much of a whimper. However, others sparked full-blown online revolts upon the news of their departure, with some customers still pushing for their return years later. This peer pressure has worked in the past; in September 2024, amid reports of dwindling sales, Olive Garden revealed that it would bring back two beloved dishes (Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo and Stuffed Chicken Marsala) that it cut during the pandemic.

But, of course, we can't sweet talk our way into restoring all of the dishes lost over the years. There are plenty of items that we fear are gone from the chain's menu for good. From pasta to pie, here are some of Olive Garden's fallen soldiers.