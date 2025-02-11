The Menu Red Flag That Should Send You Running From The Restaurant

More than perhaps anything else, foodies are always trying to avoid going to bad restaurants. While chefs may be prone to reminiscing about bad restaurants, consumers are far less forgiving, and for good reason. As food lovers, we are sometimes willing to eat at competent but unspectacular spots because they offer a lower price or have ideal hours. However, the difference between an alright restaurant and a bad restaurant — similar to the difference between good diners and great ones — is a big one. One of the best ways to identify if a restaurant is truly not worth going to is by looking at the length of its menu.

Although it's not a foolproof method, an excessively long menu can indicate a lower quality of the items on it. This is especially a red flag if the restaurant's menu spans several different cultures or food types. After all, a jack of all trades is a master of none.