Your Freezer Is An Integral Part Of Making Mozzarella Sticks
Ah, homemade mozzarella sticks. Frozen from the grocery store can't compare, especially when you're vigilant about what you put into your body. However, if you've ever made them at home before, and the cheese oozed out during baking, frying, or air frying, you might have skipped one very important step that involves your freezer.
You see, after breading your mozz sticks, they have to go into the freezer on a tray or baking sheet for at least an hour. This step is non-negotiable. This cheesy finger food has to be completely frozen before any method of cooking, or else you will end up with an oozy mess that will leave you shaking your fist to the sky (no but seriously, you do not want to both ruin your batch of mozzarella sticks and clean up all that melted cheese).
One of the great things about freezing your assembled mozzarella sticks, too, is that you can actually make up a double batch and keep the extra in the freezer for up to three months. Just remove them from the tray and place in an airtight bag, and be sure to write the date on the outside so you know how long they're good for.
More tips for making the best mozzarella sticks ever
Now that you know you have to freeze your homemade mozzarella sticks before they get thrust into any heat situation (air or oil), you should also know that your success rests on what type of mozzarella you choose. While you might be tempted to use the good cheese that is packed in liquid and looks so fresh and creamy, that is actually not the best type to make into sticks. Instead, you'll want to pick up a dryer mozz, which will fry better because it contains less moisture. You could honestly just use string cheese, and they'll taste great (dipped in marinara or melba sauce, naturally).
If you're cooking them in an air fryer or you're actually frying them, when you let them cool a bit before eating (because mozzarella sticks are best enjoyed hot, with a delectable cheese pull) set them on a wire rack. This will help keep the sticks from getting soggy as they cool, as the rack elevates them and lets the air get all around them. (If you're baking them, bake them on a wire rack, so that the heat from the oven can get all around, too!)