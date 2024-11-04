Your Freezer Is An Integral Part Of Making Mozzarella Sticks

Ah, homemade mozzarella sticks. Frozen from the grocery store can't compare, especially when you're vigilant about what you put into your body. However, if you've ever made them at home before, and the cheese oozed out during baking, frying, or air frying, you might have skipped one very important step that involves your freezer.

You see, after breading your mozz sticks, they have to go into the freezer on a tray or baking sheet for at least an hour. This step is non-negotiable. This cheesy finger food has to be completely frozen before any method of cooking, or else you will end up with an oozy mess that will leave you shaking your fist to the sky (no but seriously, you do not want to both ruin your batch of mozzarella sticks and clean up all that melted cheese).

One of the great things about freezing your assembled mozzarella sticks, too, is that you can actually make up a double batch and keep the extra in the freezer for up to three months. Just remove them from the tray and place in an airtight bag, and be sure to write the date on the outside so you know how long they're good for.