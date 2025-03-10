Signs Denny's Might Not Be Around Much Longer

Denny's, the 70-year-old, familiar family diner and originator of the Grand Slam, seems to be slipping. While you may notice a few locations staggering along I-95 or sharing a space with its newly acquired brand, Keke's Breakfast Cafe, the beloved brand might not be around for much longer. The well-known restaurant chain announced that by the end of this year, 2025, it will close over 100 locations. However, as the year progresses, it looks like that number will increase to about 180 locations.

Dating back to the first Denny's, which was initially named Danny's in Lakewood, California, the diner appealed to locals who could count on bottomless cups of coffee and an array of homestyle breakfast items every day. The Denny's chain hit its stride in 1981 with 1,000 locations and continued to grow across the United States and internationally.

However, Denny's has shown several clear signs that it may not be the 24/7 go-to establishment it once was. Some locations have just run their course, the brand is also struggling to keep up with current trends, and consumers do not see a need for an affordable restaurant that they can pop into at 3 a.m. Here are those signs and more that Denny's sadly might not be around for much longer.