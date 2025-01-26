How To Maximize The Lobster Flavor When Making Bisque

Lobster bisque can be a pretty pricey soup, even when it's not made with lobster but rather the lobster-adjacent langostino that Red Lobster was caught using back in the 20-teens. Lobster on a restaurant menu may not always mean what you think it means, which means you'll have a better idea of the provenance of your crustaceans and may also save some money if you make the soup yourself. Nor is this difficult to do. According to Curt Brown, a lobsterman who works as a marine biologist at Ready Seafood and a board member of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative, "You can make a simple lobster bisque by adding lobster meat to cream, sherry, and lemon." In his opinion, however, this soup tastes even better if it's also made with lobster stock.

Lobster stock or bisque base is something that can be purchased in stores or online. If you're using whole lobsters or lobster tails for your soup, however, it would be a shame to waste the free raw material. "To get maximum flavor," Brown continued, "make a lobster stock using the lobster shells."