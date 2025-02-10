Mountain Dew's 2025 Super Bowl Ad Just Seriously Freaked Us Out

Mountain Dew's 2025 Super Bowl commercial is very — Mountain Dew. The current face of the brand, Mountain Dude, takes Becky G on an adventure unlike any other to listen to a musical performance by Seal. Or a seal. Or rather, Seal as a seal. Is it mildly terror-inducing to see a seal body with Seal's face? Maybe, but viewers will forget that newly unlocked fear when they listen to him sing the melodic "Kiss From A Lime," a new take on Seal's hit song, "Kiss From A Rose."

The commercial blends the horrors of a human-like musical seal and the undeniably chill vibes that Mountain Dude has been delivering since his debut in 2024. Baja Beach is a would-be paradise to those of us who've been loyal to the refreshing taste that can only be delivered by a Mountian Dew Baja Blast. "Kiss From A Lime" is a reminder to all that while nowadays there's a variety of Mountain Dew flavors readily available, only recently have we been able to grab a Baja Blast whenever we feel the thirst rising from within us. It wasn't always so easy.