Mountain Dew's 2025 Super Bowl Ad Just Seriously Freaked Us Out
Mountain Dew's 2025 Super Bowl commercial is very — Mountain Dew. The current face of the brand, Mountain Dude, takes Becky G on an adventure unlike any other to listen to a musical performance by Seal. Or a seal. Or rather, Seal as a seal. Is it mildly terror-inducing to see a seal body with Seal's face? Maybe, but viewers will forget that newly unlocked fear when they listen to him sing the melodic "Kiss From A Lime," a new take on Seal's hit song, "Kiss From A Rose."
The commercial blends the horrors of a human-like musical seal and the undeniably chill vibes that Mountain Dude has been delivering since his debut in 2024. Baja Beach is a would-be paradise to those of us who've been loyal to the refreshing taste that can only be delivered by a Mountian Dew Baja Blast. "Kiss From A Lime" is a reminder to all that while nowadays there's a variety of Mountain Dew flavors readily available, only recently have we been able to grab a Baja Blast whenever we feel the thirst rising from within us. It wasn't always so easy.
Baja Blast was once a fast-food exclusive
Mountain Dew launched the Baja Blast flavor in 2004 exclusively at Taco Bell. Thankfully for Taco Bell fans, that meant that our favorite meal and soda could be enjoyed together. The flavor wasn't permanently available in stores until 2024. It only makes sense to continuously celebrate the iconic flavor by making it the star of Mountain Dew's Super Bowl ad for two years running. The 2024 Baja Blast ad featured Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman. The 2025 Super Bowl ad was directed by filmmaker Taika Waititi, who is behind movies and shows like "Jojo Rabbit" and "What We Do in the Shadows."
While the ad is a perfect way to celebrate the soda's bold taste, to many, the actual flavor of Mountain Dew hardly comes into question. It's never been "lime," and it's always been Baja Blast. If you find that "Kiss From A Lime" left you freaked out or felt more like a fever dream than a mid-game commercial, just imagine the real nightmare of a dark, dismal world without an abundance of Mountain Dew Baja Blast — and then quickly listen to Seal and grab a Dew to make yourself feel better.