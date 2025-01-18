How To Peel, Cut, And Eat Dragon Fruit Like A Pro

Fruit is a delicious and refreshing snack, but sometimes, eating it feels like you need an instruction manual. Some fruits have edible peels, and others have seeds that need to be removed; some require washing, and others you can simply bite into. Then there are fruits like pineapple that, while delicious, can almost seem to "eat you" back with their tough exterior and mouth-numbing sensations. The complexities of preparing some fruits have led to how-to guides and creative methods, like the popular pull-apart trick for pineapple. In contrast, dragon fruit is one of the simpler fruits to indulge in, even if the pink exterior with "scales" seems to say differently.

Known by several names, including pitaya and pitahaya, dragon fruit is a cactus native to Mexico and Central America but can also be found in parts of Central Asia. When ripe, cutting and preparing a dragon fruit is straightforward. Simply slice the fruit vertically down the center, then cut the halves into smaller quarters. If you want to eat the fruit from within the peel, you can scoop and eat the insides after slicing it in half. If you prefer smaller pieces, chop the inside into chunks — it's soft yet firm enough to hold its shape while being cut. If the flesh is easy to peel away, the dragon fruit is ripe, and the vibrant pink or white interior is ready to eat.

While the skin of the dragon fruit is not edible, everything else, including the seeds, is safe to consume. So, even if dragon fruit isn't your favorite, it still wins against many others, requiring minimal preparation while forgoing many typical fruit-eating rules.