Review: Little Caesars And Mountain Dew Team Up For A Fabulous New Flavor In Mango Rush

Little Caesars Pizza and I go way back. A dancer most of my middle and high school career, I was in constant need of fuel, especially on long dance days. Thankfully, there was a Little Caesars pizza joint right down the way from my dance studio. We all stopped in regularly for Crazy Bread and its accompanying tomatoey sauce (one of the most underrated fast food sauces). There was no better dance fuel, except maybe Mountain Dew. Like any good teen of the early millennium years, my after school activities were absolutely fueled by a mix of Mountain Dew or Red Bull, depending on the day. In those days, Code Red was my favorite, but the original Mountain Dew did just fine, too.

So, when I heard that Little Caesars, a popular pizza chain, was teaming up with Mountain Dew to bring a unique flavor to my one-time favorite pizza stomping grounds, I was so excited to take a drink. Admittedly, I approached the sip with a little bit of trepidation. Whoever heard of mango with pizza or Mountain Dew, but I was actually surprised by what I found. Hot on the heels of its success in 2023 when Little Caesars and Pepsi teamed up to offer Pepsi Pineapple, maybe it was just a matter of time before Mountain Dew Mango Rush hit stores.