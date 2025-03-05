A New Baja Blast Flavor Is Hitting Taco Bell Menus In 2025
One of Taco Bell's most iconic offerings is getting an update. The brand announced a new flavor of its Mountain Dew Baja Blast at the second annual Live Más Live event on Tuesday. The tropical lime Mountain Dew soda turns 21 this year, and Taco Bell has big plans for its birthday.
No, the brand isn't launching an alcoholic version of the drink — alcoholic Mountain Dew is already available in cans. (And we also have suggestions for the best liquor to spike Baja Blast, if you feel like getting blasted.) No, Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell's Chief Marketing Officer, explained "Now that Baja Blast is 21, we think that it should stay out a little bit later. So this year we are launching Taco Bell's first-ever new flavor of Baja Blast, Baja Blast Midnight."
Confused? Same here. There have been several spin-offs from the classic Baja Blast flavor in the past, such as Point Break Punch and Laguna Lemonade. In 2014, Taco Bell released Mountain Dew Sangria Blast, an alcohol-free sangria iteration available only at Taco Bell. In fact, in 2023, during a "Summer of Baja Blast" promotion, Mountain Dew released a limited-time Passionfruit Punch Baja Blast featuring the same purple color. We're not sure what sets the new drink apart, but presumably Taco Bell's marketing team knows the distinction.
What is Baja Blast Midnight and where can you buy it?
According to Taco Bell CMO Taylor Montgomery, Baja Blast Midnight features "the flavors of the tropical lime storm that you love with a burst of passion fruit." He claimed that "It's gonna pair with everything ... that you love at Taco Bell." Eager to get a taste? "You don't have to wait," Montgomery explained, to cheers from the crowd, "Baja Midnight is coming to all of our restaurants this summer."
Given that summer is still a few months away, it seems like fans might have to wait after all — but the brand has a host of new releases planned for the upcoming year. Taco Bell described 2025 as their "most innovative year yet," teasing upwards of 30 upcoming new items, as well as collaborations with other brands. (And here we thought the 2024 Taco Bell menu was pretty innovative.) As for Montgomory's claim that this new flavor of Baja Blast will pair with everything on the menu? You'll have to wait and decide for yourself.