A New Baja Blast Flavor Is Hitting Taco Bell Menus In 2025

One of Taco Bell's most iconic offerings is getting an update. The brand announced a new flavor of its Mountain Dew Baja Blast at the second annual Live Más Live event on Tuesday. The tropical lime Mountain Dew soda turns 21 this year, and Taco Bell has big plans for its birthday.

No, the brand isn't launching an alcoholic version of the drink — alcoholic Mountain Dew is already available in cans. (And we also have suggestions for the best liquor to spike Baja Blast, if you feel like getting blasted.) No, Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell's Chief Marketing Officer, explained "Now that Baja Blast is 21, we think that it should stay out a little bit later. So this year we are launching Taco Bell's first-ever new flavor of Baja Blast, Baja Blast Midnight."

Confused? Same here. There have been several spin-offs from the classic Baja Blast flavor in the past, such as Point Break Punch and Laguna Lemonade. In 2014, Taco Bell released Mountain Dew Sangria Blast, an alcohol-free sangria iteration available only at Taco Bell. In fact, in 2023, during a "Summer of Baja Blast" promotion, Mountain Dew released a limited-time Passionfruit Punch Baja Blast featuring the same purple color. We're not sure what sets the new drink apart, but presumably Taco Bell's marketing team knows the distinction.