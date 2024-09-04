The Best Liquor For Getting Blasted On Taco Bell's Baja Blast

Oh, come on, you've thought about it. You're sitting there at Taco Bell, tearing into that Beefy 5-Layer Burrito or Crunchwrap Supreme, washing it all down with a signature Mountain Dew Baja Blast, and thinking, "This would be better with a whole bunch of alcohol poured in it." Heck, it's Taco Bell, so you've probably stumbled to the door from the friendly confines of a drinking establishment. So, it honestly just makes sense to consider how that fluorescent beverage could be turned into a cocktail.

The most obvious choice would be tequila, right? I mean, no one is arguing that Taco Bell is a full-fledged Mexican restaurant, but it is nominally influenced by the culinary style and culture of Mexico. Adding a shot of tequila to a cup of Baja Blast would definitely make sense. At its base level, this combination is not too shabby, but it can be elevated even further by creating a Baja Blast margarita. This riff on the classic cocktail invites lime juice and orange liqueur to the party, which accents some of the fruity notes of the Mountain Dew. Note though, you'll likely have to bring your Taco Bell order home with you — or pick up a bottle of Baja Blast from the grocery store – as the establishment doesn't take a favorable view of customers bringing in bottles of alcohol to doctor their drinks. It's probably for the best anyway, as you can add a few lime wedges and even a salt rim to your Baja Blast margarita on your own turf.

