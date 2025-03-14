Chick-Fil-A's New Spring Offerings: Which Should You Try?

While many fast food chains are concentrating on all things "swicy" these days and endlessly partnering up with Mike's Hot Honey for another collaboration, Chick-fil-A is breaking out on its own this spring, simultaneously heating up and cooling down its menu with items "sweet & smoky." The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich first graced menus in 2017, returned again 2022, and is coming back for a third appearance. This time the smokiness will be spread on all three varieties of Chick-fil-A's chicken filets. Joining them this spring are a quartet of beverages infused with a Pineapple Dragonfruit flavoring: frosted lemonade, lemonade, iced tea, and its take on the Arnold Palmer ... the Sunjoy.

"As warmer weather approaches, our guests are craving flavors that are reminiscent of longer, brighter days and time spent outside with family and friends," Allison Duncan, director of menu & packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to bring back the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, with an expanded lineup of options for our guests, alongside our new Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages, which offer a deliciously sweet and refreshing balance to the smoky BBQ flavors."

With the smokehouse flavor back in the house, accompanied by a new set of Pineapple Dragonfruit drinks, the real question is whether these items are a spring forward in taste or perhaps a step backward. The Takeout was treated to a sneak peek of all these new and returning items. After trying them all, we are ready to speak the truths in this chew & review and sip & say.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.