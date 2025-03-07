Chick-Fil-A's Spring Menu Is Blooming With New And Returning Items
Chick-fil-A stays delivering: Spring is in the air and it's kicking things off right by bringing back a fan-favorite sandwich while introducing a fresh lineup of refreshing, new tropical drinks that you don't want to miss. Starting March 17, you can pull up and grab yourself a Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich (which is making a long-awaited return) as well as one of the many Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages the company is rolling out for us to enjoy.
The new drinks bring a tropical element to the menu. The offering is a mix of Pineapple Dragonfruit Lemonade, Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea, and even a creamy Frosted Lemonade version. With these additions, spring at Chick-fil-A looks brighter (and tastier) than ever.
Don't get caught sleeping on these, y'all — they're available for a limited time, so get 'em while you can before they disappear again. That's an ordering mistake you don't want to make! Now, let's get into the particulars so you know what's in store in case you haven't had a chance to taste one of the best menu items on offer.
The return of the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich
If you're a Chick-fil-A regular, you probably remember the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich (how could you not?). This bad boy is making a comeback after a three-year hiatus, and it's better than ever. You can get a fresh Chick-fil-A sandwich with a juicy chicken filet of your choice — original, spicy, or grilled — topped with crispy bacon that's been hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend.
The sandwich comes with some melty Colby-Jack cheese, fresh green leaf lettuce, and a generous drizzle of smoky BBQ sauce; all tucked between a toasted, buttery, sweet bun. Sounds like a mouthful of heaven, right? This sandwich first stole our hearts back in 2017 and has been teasing us with limited-time appearances ever since. Now it's back to satisfy our BBQ cravings. And do NOT forget to pair it with the amazing mac and cheese for a more complete meal. I've never gotten to try this sandwich personally, but after hearing such good things about it and having a younger sister that is borderline addicted to it, this is my year to join the crowd!
Step into spring with pineapple dragonfruit beverages
As if bringing the sandwich back wasn't enough, Chick-fil-A is offering tropical drinks to complement the smoky goodness of the sandwich. There are four new Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages. These drinks blend the sweetness of pineapple with the exotic taste of dragonfruit to give you a pleasant, tropical sip.
Here's the lineup: Pineapple Dragonfruit Lemonade, where Chick-fil-A's classic lemonade gets a fruity twist with pineapple and dragonfruit flavors; Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea, which combines unsweetened iced tea with the tropical duo, offering a balanced and invigorating taste; Pineapple Dragonfruit Sunjoy, Chick-fil-A's take on an Arnold Palmer with equal parts lemonade and iced tea; and Pineapple Dragonfruit Frosted Lemonade, Chick-fil-A's signature Icedream dessert blended with lemonade and tropical flavors to create a creamy, dreamy whirlwind of goodness.
Both the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and the Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages hit Chick-fil-A menus nationwide on March 17. Remember, these items are seasonal and will only be around until June 7, or while supplies last. So, if you're looking to add some zest to your spring meals, head over to your nearest Chick-fil-A and treat yourself.