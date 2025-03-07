Chick-Fil-A's Spring Menu Is Blooming With New And Returning Items

Chick-fil-A stays delivering: Spring is in the air and it's kicking things off right by bringing back a fan-favorite sandwich while introducing a fresh lineup of refreshing, new tropical drinks that you don't want to miss. Starting March 17, you can pull up and grab yourself a Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich (which is making a long-awaited return) as well as one of the many Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages the company is rolling out for us to enjoy.

The new drinks bring a tropical element to the menu. The offering is a mix of Pineapple Dragonfruit Lemonade, Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea, and even a creamy Frosted Lemonade version. With these additions, spring at Chick-fil-A looks brighter (and tastier) than ever.

Don't get caught sleeping on these, y'all — they're available for a limited time, so get 'em while you can before they disappear again. That's an ordering mistake you don't want to make! Now, let's get into the particulars so you know what's in store in case you haven't had a chance to taste one of the best menu items on offer.