Get An Extra Fresh Chick-Fil-A Sandwich With One Easy Ordering Trick
Fast food always tastes best when it is hot and fresh; no one wants a burger or fries that've been drying out under a heat lamp. And, with the rising cost of fast food, everyone now thinks that they should be getting fresh food for their money. Typically, if you go to a fast food establishment while it is busy you can rest assured that you will get a freshly cooked meal; all of the items are selling too quickly to spend any amount of time underneath the heat lamps. However, on a slow day, you run the risk of being given food that has been sitting there for a while. While some people do not know how to tell if their fast food is fresh or not, others will instantly know when they've been served an old, dry sandwich.
There are different hacks you can employee at various fast food restaurant chains to ensure your food comes out fresh. (For example, asking for unsalted fries at McDonald's means you'll get fries that've come straight from the fryer.) If you're at Chick-fil-A and are worried that you might be given an old, dry sandwich, all you have to do is customize your meal. Chick-fil-A takes its customizations seriously and will make a fresh sandwich from scratch to meet your own personal preferences. In fact, not asking for a customized sandwich is one of the common ordering mistakes people make when visiting Chick-fil-A.
The customizations don't need to be big
Granted, there is not much on a Chick-fil-A sandwich; the beautiful simplicity of a juicy chicken filet with pickles on a buttery, grilled bun is what makes the meal such a fan favorite. But, the key to simplicity is making sure every aspect of the sandwich is excellent, so Chick-fil-A puts in the extra work to make your food fresh if you make any personal requests. For example, if you want extra pickles on your sandwich, or the pickles on the side, or even no pickles at all, the kitchen will fry off a fresh chicken filet and assemble your sandwich right away. If you are ordering something like a chicken club from the restaurant, you have a few more customizable options, say, adding double bacon or asking for no lettuce.
You might think that simply asking for your sandwich well done or extra hot would ensure that you get a fresh one, but it appears that some locations might simply reheat an old sandwich if you make that request. The only downside to ordering a customized Chick-fil-A sandwich is that you might have to wait a little. After all, it takes time to cook fresh food. That being said, your patience will be rewarded and you can always kill the extra time by experimenting with some other Chick-fil-A menu hacks.