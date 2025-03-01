Get An Extra Fresh Chick-Fil-A Sandwich With One Easy Ordering Trick

Fast food always tastes best when it is hot and fresh; no one wants a burger or fries that've been drying out under a heat lamp. And, with the rising cost of fast food, everyone now thinks that they should be getting fresh food for their money. Typically, if you go to a fast food establishment while it is busy you can rest assured that you will get a freshly cooked meal; all of the items are selling too quickly to spend any amount of time underneath the heat lamps. However, on a slow day, you run the risk of being given food that has been sitting there for a while. While some people do not know how to tell if their fast food is fresh or not, others will instantly know when they've been served an old, dry sandwich.

There are different hacks you can employee at various fast food restaurant chains to ensure your food comes out fresh. (For example, asking for unsalted fries at McDonald's means you'll get fries that've come straight from the fryer.) If you're at Chick-fil-A and are worried that you might be given an old, dry sandwich, all you have to do is customize your meal. Chick-fil-A takes its customizations seriously and will make a fresh sandwich from scratch to meet your own personal preferences. In fact, not asking for a customized sandwich is one of the common ordering mistakes people make when visiting Chick-fil-A.