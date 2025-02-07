Review: McDonald's New Bold Bbq Sauce In The Angel Reese Special Is A Slam Dunk

The Quarter Pounder found a permanent place on McDonald's menu back in 1973. The chain's famed Tangy BBQ Sauce descended from a defunct steak sauce, which once accompanied the failed Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich and Onion Nuggets in 1978. The large burger and beloved McNugget dipping sauce were like two ships in the night, coexisting for decades, but never officially partnering up. McDonald's finally united the two in 1999 with the limited release of a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder Sandwich which was a fan favorite at McDonald's. For anyone hoping to recapture that brief culinary magic, they had to reconstruct that sandwich themselves by pouring on some BBQ sauce from a side cup under the bun.

Well, thanks to WNBA baller, podcaster, and fashionista Angel Reese, a new BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese is being cooked up in McDonald's in her good name, for the chain's first-ever female athlete meal. This time around, the real all-star is hoping to be a new BBQ sauce that claims to be "Bold." So then, is the Angel Reese Special meal deal with this BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese the real deal, or more of a technical foul? The Takeout went full court press on the new sandwich to see where the truth actually lies — and it's not on the secret menu.