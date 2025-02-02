McDonald's Best-Selling Menu Item Comes As No Surprise

Despite being known for its classic Big Mac (which it didn't fully invent, by the way), McNuggets, and Happy Meals, there's one item on McDonald's menu that outsells the rest and it's none of the previous items I just listed. Give up? It's the fries. This probably doesn't come as a surprise, since so many people laud the chain for their hard-to-resist flavor, especially when they're straight out of the fryer and sprinkled with a generous amount of salt. (When they get old, however, I think it's a universal sentiment that they can become a real disappointment.)

It's been reported in previous years that the chain puts out a stunning nine million pounds of the fried spuds every day — they're that popular. Good thing you can get a free medium order of them through the app with a $1 minimum purchase on Fridays right now. Don't worry, before you get all suspicious, I'm no secret McDonald's rep. If you've followed me for long enough, you know that I just love making sure you all receive free food when you can get it. It might as well be the one thing everyone orders when they're idling in the drive-thru.