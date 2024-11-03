McDonald's Didn't Create Fast Food's First Double-Decker Burger

As storied as McDonald's Big Mac is, it's not actually the first burger to take on that double-decker, two-patty, bread-in-the-middle burger format. That distinction falls upon a much different burger chain, one that's not as widely spoken of. It has a blue-eyed, brown-haired boy as its mascot: Bob's Big Boy. It was founded by a man named Bob Wian in 1936, and was originally called "Bob's Pantry."

The restaurant's website explains that its original creation, simply dubbed the "Big Boy", involved Wian entertaining a request from a regular customer, who "asked for something 'different.'" So Wian split a bun into three parts, and tossed in two burger patties, creating the format they eventually called the "Double-Deck Hamburger", which the restaurant still serves today.

If the Big Mac sounds a lot like that sandwich, that's because it's a direct translation of the Big Boy version. In the late 1960s, Jim Delligatti, a McDonald's franchise owner in the Pittsburgh area who had once worked as a Big Boy manager, decided to try a similar style of burger to boost his lagging sales. He tested that same burger format at a few of his McDonald's locations, and the Big Mac became a part of McDonald's permanent menu starting in 1968. Let's just say the Big Mac ended up performing pretty darn well, even spawning off a nouveau chicken version.