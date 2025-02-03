Does McDonald's Actually Have A Secret Menu?
McDonald's is known for having one of the most easily identifiable menus in the vast world of fast food. However, after enjoying your favorite traditional McDonald's menu items for so long, you might be looking to switch things up and try a lesser-known meal that the global chain offers. Instances like these are why secret menus are oh-so enticing.
However, while some chains like In-N-Out have designated secret menu items that employees know and are ready to accommodate (we love you, Animal Style burgers), McDonald's secret menu is not quite as organized. In fact, it's not really much of a menu at all. Instead, when you hear people talk about McDonald's secret items, what they're actually talking about are unique, fan-made modifications you can ask for to shake up your McDonald's order. So, while the restaurant may or may not know about or grant your wish of getting a customized item, you can also order these items alone and customize them yourself. In the end, it's all about trying new spins on old fast food classics however you can.
What are the best customized McDonald's menu items?
Similarly to places like Taco Bell, a chain with some unexpectedly great menu hacks, the customization potential at McDonald's is far greater than many fans of the fast food juggernaut are aware of. Starting with customizations people ask for at the restaurant, like a McDouble with Big Mac sauce on it, fittingly called the Poor Man's Big Mac, is a popular way to get a slightly cheaper and smaller version of McDonald's premier burger. You can go even further and order a grilled cheese sandwich, which is simply slices of cheese placed between two buns with no burger — condiments and toppings are optional.
However, the real cool stuff comes when you take matters into your own hands and assemble unique menu items from McDonald's on your own. Perhaps the best way to do this is by combining a Big Mac, a McChicken, and a Fillet-O-Fish to make the Land, Air, and Sea Burger, but the possibilities are practically endless. Alternatively, if you feel happy with whatever unique meal you've crafted, you can also upgrade your order using a popular McDonald's fountain drink and an ice cream cone. By adding the ice cream to your Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, you get the chance to enjoy an Orange Creamsicle Shake alongside whatever other unique creations you have made at the beloved fast food establishment.