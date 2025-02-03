Does McDonald's Actually Have A Secret Menu?

McDonald's is known for having one of the most easily identifiable menus in the vast world of fast food. However, after enjoying your favorite traditional McDonald's menu items for so long, you might be looking to switch things up and try a lesser-known meal that the global chain offers. Instances like these are why secret menus are oh-so enticing.

However, while some chains like In-N-Out have designated secret menu items that employees know and are ready to accommodate (we love you, Animal Style burgers), McDonald's secret menu is not quite as organized. In fact, it's not really much of a menu at all. Instead, when you hear people talk about McDonald's secret items, what they're actually talking about are unique, fan-made modifications you can ask for to shake up your McDonald's order. So, while the restaurant may or may not know about or grant your wish of getting a customized item, you can also order these items alone and customize them yourself. In the end, it's all about trying new spins on old fast food classics however you can.