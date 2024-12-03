Chick-Fil-A Menu Leak Reveals The Return Of A Spicy Fan-Favorite Item

Chick-fil-A is having a big year — not only is the controversial chain launching a streaming platform, but it's also bringing back two fan favorites. According to influencer @markie_devo, the chain is planning to bring back the Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich and Frosted Key Lime Lemonade in January 2025. The post claims that the new menu items will go live nationwide on January 6 — but Mark Vayntraub, who runs the account, noted that the exact date is subject to change. The influencer, known for sniffing out hot snack and fast food releases, got the news from a Chick-fil-A employee. The brand itself hasn't made an official announcement.

Fans have missed both the sandwich and the lemonade. The sandwich even elicited a Change.org petition: "Keep the Grilled Spicy Deluxe on the Chick-Fil-A Menu." Apparently, Vayntraub's followers have missed the sandwich, too. "I'm gonna cry. I've wanted the spicy grilled sandwich back forever now. I'm so happy," said one commenter. The Key Lime Lemonade got an enthusiastic response, too. "I been thinking about that key lime for years, had it one time and it was the best. I'm so glad it's back," added another.