Chick-Fil-A Menu Leak Reveals The Return Of A Spicy Fan-Favorite Item
Chick-fil-A is having a big year — not only is the controversial chain launching a streaming platform, but it's also bringing back two fan favorites. According to influencer @markie_devo, the chain is planning to bring back the Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich and Frosted Key Lime Lemonade in January 2025. The post claims that the new menu items will go live nationwide on January 6 — but Mark Vayntraub, who runs the account, noted that the exact date is subject to change. The influencer, known for sniffing out hot snack and fast food releases, got the news from a Chick-fil-A employee. The brand itself hasn't made an official announcement.
Fans have missed both the sandwich and the lemonade. The sandwich even elicited a Change.org petition: "Keep the Grilled Spicy Deluxe on the Chick-Fil-A Menu." Apparently, Vayntraub's followers have missed the sandwich, too. "I'm gonna cry. I've wanted the spicy grilled sandwich back forever now. I'm so happy," said one commenter. The Key Lime Lemonade got an enthusiastic response, too. "I been thinking about that key lime for years, had it one time and it was the best. I'm so glad it's back," added another.
What do Chick-fil-A's returning favorites taste like?
Chick-fil-A's Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich launched in 2021, at the height of the Great Fast Food Chicken Sandwich Wars. However, the spicy grilled chicken sandwich joined the ranks of discontinued fast food sandwiches in 2022. Now, it's back — apparently, with the same recipe. The sandwich features lettuce, tomato, and Colby-Jack cheese served on a multigrain brioche bun. Commenters wondered whether the sandwich would come with Cilantro Lime Sauce, a favorite from the last time it was on the menu, but there's no news as to whether the sauce is scheduled to return.
The Frosted Key Lime Lemonade is a combination of the chain's vanilla IceDream soft-serve and Chick-fil-A Lemonade — plus a natural Key Lime flavor. Assuming the chain hasn't changed the recipe, the drink gets its frosty green color from spirulina and turmeric, both natural ingredients commonly used as food coloring. Announcing the release of a frosty drink in the middle of winter might be an odd choice: last time, the drink was released in March. But fans seem undeterred: "It would've made sense to release the drink in march," said one commenter. "But I still want it!"