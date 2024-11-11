Discontinued Fast Food Fish Sandwiches We'll Probably Never Eat Again

One of modern life's little but particular grievances: When a fast food place you only like because of one particular menu item gets rid of that very menu item. One no longer has any reason to go to that place, the one that offered something different enough from the competition and all the usual fast food fare to stand out and lure in hesitant customers. And then, for whatever reason — usually poor sales, or that it requires too many resources to prepare on a large scale — the entire chain excises that product. These kinds of food memories can last for years.

It's especially annoying in the realm of alternative fast food choices. Most quick-serve restaurants offer multiple hamburgers or chicken options but precious few fish sandwiches. For those who don't like red meat, don't eat beef for health or ethical reasons, or are observing the fish-permissive religious period of Lent, fast food fish sandwiches are a welcome convenience. There are many things you need to know about McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, like how it reigns supreme over this sector, so much so that all of the Golden Arches' competitors at some point or another have tried to introduce their own fish sandwiches. Very often, they've failed, rolling out seafood on a bun or roll, getting customers into it, and then snatching it away. Here are some long-gone fast food fish sandwiches unlikely to ever return to the menus.