Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreos Review: A Salty-Sweet Sensation
Oreo cookie fans, listen up. There's a new flavor in town that, to be honest, sounds a little baffling at first blush ... but as always, we at The Takeout are here to put it to the test.
Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel flavored cookies are a unique combination of tastes that the brand is offering to cookie buffs, and needless to say, I was intrigued. As many of you Oreo enthusiasts out there know, the brand already delivers a classic cookie known for its deliciously rich yet crispy chocolate wafers and sweet vanilla crème. This versatile cookie has become the ultimate milk-dunking treat, and it can even double as an ingredient in several recipes, including no-bake Oreo balls and warm Oreo mug cake. This brand-new Oreo flavor was made for lovers of sweet-and-salty snacks, but whether or not these pretzel-flavored cookies will prove tastier than the original — well, that remains to be seen.
In this post, I'm revealing my opinion about whether or not I think Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookies are worth trying. I'll explore everything from texture to flavor, while also detailing when you can expect to see this sweet and salty sensation on store shelves. All right, enough of the chitchat; join me as I set out on a taste test to determine whether this unusual new limited-edition release will satisfy or crumble.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What are Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel flavored cookies?
Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel flavored cookies are a limited-edition offer poised for release on May 5. This interesting treat is purported to be a dynamic mashup of both salty and sweet, apparently emulating the flavor of chocolate-covered pretzels. According to Oreo management, these cookies are endowed with chocolate-flavored crème sandwiched between two pretzel-flavored cookies and topped with salt (yes, salt), making it the first-ever sweet and savory combo to emerge from the popular brand.
I have to admit that as I read the aforementioned details, I was torn as to whether or not I was excited to try Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookies. I've always been a fan of Oreos — so much so that I won't even keep a pack of them in my house, because I know they'd never survive past a few days.
Even so, I had questions. Would each Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookie contain pretzels? If so, in what way? With a cookie as uniquely distinct as an Oreo, would it even be possible to make it actually taste like a chocolate-covered pretzel — and, more importantly, would its flavor be good if it did? I've heard of chocolate-covered pretzels flavored with peanut butter, but Oreo pretzel cookies are definitely next-level. Filled to the brim with giddy curiosity, I knew there was only one way to find out.
Where are Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookies sold, and how much do they cost?
Once released, Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookies can be found while supplies last at nationwide retailers that carry the original Oreo cookie, though pricing and availability may vary by region. One thing I noticed about the Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookies is that they come in a tinier package than usual, at only 10.68 ounces, compared to a standard package of the original Oreos that weighs 13.29 ounces.
As of the writing of this review, we have no official word from the manufacturer about how much Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookies will cost. For reference, a 13.29-ounce package of original Oreo cookies costs a little under $4 when purchased at a Walmart in my area, so you can probably expect to pay at least that much, but possibly a bit more.
You may remember that earlier this year, Oreo's limited-edition Post Malone collab featured cookies with a first-of-its-kind crème. Packages of that special Oreo flavor went for almost $5. Another one of our favorites, Loaded Oreo cookies, is also sold at Walmart for a little less than $5. With this in mind, it's possible that a pack of these special-edition Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreos might also set you back five bucks or so.
Nutritional information about Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookies
Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookies contain a slew of ingredients, many of which you'd expect from a casual dessert-style snack like this. The very first ingredient mentioned on the package label is sugar (surprise, surprise), followed by other components like unbleached flour, palm oil, cocoa, and cornstarch. Bear in mind that Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookies also feature several controversial ingredients, including artificial flavoring and high fructose corn syrup. The cookies even feature onion powder, though I won't pretend to understand why.
Looking for specifics in terms of nutritional stats? Per every two cookies, you can expect Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreos to contain 140 calories, 6 grams of fat (including 2 grams of saturated fat), 180 milligrams of sodium, 20 grams of carbohydrates, and 11 grams of added sugars. Obviously, if you like to knock back more than two cookies at a time (no judgment here, 'cause we do, too), then plan to double, triple, or even quadruple these stats.
Taste test: Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel flavored cookies
Finally, it was time for the ultimate test. I peeled back the seal of the Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookies, and was immediately impressed. For the most part, the cookies were neatly assembled, each consisting of two toasted brown wafers with thick fudge-like crème in the middle. I looked closer and saw what appeared to be white crumbles all over each cookie — as it turns out, these were flaky pieces of salt, just as the brand described.
Intrigued by the overall presentation and with curiosity in mind, I took my first bite. Wow — these Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreos were shockingly good. At first, I couldn't figure out what made them so great ... but as I tasted each cookie layer, I finally determined that what was sending the flavor up and over the edge here was the salt.
As some of you bakers out there already know, salt often enhances the flavor of sweetened goods. Having tasted both the cookie wafers and chocolate crème on their own, I can confidently say that the wafer is the star of the show here, as the chocolate crème emitted very little flavor. Still, when combined with the salty sweetness of the cookie wafers that were accented by the addictive crispiness that only a brand like Oreo can achieve, these chocolate covered pretzel cookies were, overall, a true winner.
Final verdict: Are Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel Flavored Cookies worth trying?
Do Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel flavored cookies pack the unique flavor that the brand states it will? No — but that doesn't mean you won't find me happily munching away at these every chance I get.
At this point, you're probably confused. Allow me to back up. As mentioned earlier, one of the questions that kept me interested in trying Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreos was whether or not this newfangled snack would actually be able to pull off chocolate-covered pretzel flavor. It didn't. But what it did do is get me hooked yet again on that oh-so-tasty Oreo flavor — this time with a distinctly delicious sweet and salty twist.
Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookies are worth their weight in gold, as their sweet and salty charm keeps me thinking about them day and night. With that said, chocolate-covered pretzel fans should be aware that although Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookies are said to pack all the salty-sweet harmony that actual chocolate-covered pretzels do, the reality is that they don't actually taste like pretzels. The best way to describe their taste is to imagine the regular Oreo flavor minus the chocolate wafer, while adding chocolate crème and flaky salt. The result? Sheer marvelousness. And while you won't find these in my shopping cart anytime soon, rest assured it won't be because they aren't good — it'll be because it's too hard to stop at one, or two, or ... you get my drift.
Methodology
Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel flavored cookies were sent to me by the manufacturer in exchange for my honest review. This in no way affected my opinion of these cookies; all thoughts expressed within the post are my own, based on my individual taste test results. As always, pricing and availability may vary depending on your location.