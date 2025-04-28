Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreos Review: A Salty-Sweet Sensation

Oreo cookie fans, listen up. There's a new flavor in town that, to be honest, sounds a little baffling at first blush ... but as always, we at The Takeout are here to put it to the test.

Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel flavored cookies are a unique combination of tastes that the brand is offering to cookie buffs, and needless to say, I was intrigued. As many of you Oreo enthusiasts out there know, the brand already delivers a classic cookie known for its deliciously rich yet crispy chocolate wafers and sweet vanilla crème. This versatile cookie has become the ultimate milk-dunking treat, and it can even double as an ingredient in several recipes, including no-bake Oreo balls and warm Oreo mug cake. This brand-new Oreo flavor was made for lovers of sweet-and-salty snacks, but whether or not these pretzel-flavored cookies will prove tastier than the original — well, that remains to be seen.

In this post, I'm revealing my opinion about whether or not I think Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookies are worth trying. I'll explore everything from texture to flavor, while also detailing when you can expect to see this sweet and salty sensation on store shelves. All right, enough of the chitchat; join me as I set out on a taste test to determine whether this unusual new limited-edition release will satisfy or crumble.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.