Oreo's Brand New Flavor Was Made For Lovers Of Sweet And Salty Snacks
Sweet and salty snack fans, you're going to absolutely love this announcement, because Oreo's coming out with its very first sweet and savory flavor combination: Chocolate Covered Pretzel. And in case you're thinking that this is just going to potentially have just a bit of salt in the creme or something, it's not. Oreo says that the cookies themselves are going to be topped with actual salt; And it's the cookies that are also going to contain the pretzel flavor.
That means the filling is going to represent the chocolate portion, which I find an interesting overall strategy. In my mind, this sort of reads as an inverse chocolate-covered pretzel, since the pretzel-flavored portion is on the exterior. But at least you're going to get the full effect of the salt right away. If you can't tell, I'm much more of a savory fan than a sweet one, which is why I'm intrigued by this idea; Salt's not just going to play a supporting role, it'll be featured front and center.
One of Oreo's most recent flavors had salt in it, too
One of Oreo's most recent limited-time flavors also had a salty twist to it. The Post Malone and Oreo collab from January 2025 featured one chocolate cookie and one golden one, sandwiched around a swirl of shortbread and salted caramel creme. (That one was surprisingly good, as I found out on my own time.) The salt wasn't a huge focal point in those cookies, since there were so many other flavors going on, all at once, but it was a nice way to amplify the dynamic of each bite.
Before you accuse me of being an Oreo superfan, I'm generally just a fan of the regular cookies but eat them maybe once or twice a year when the mood strikes — or when duty calls, like when I reviewed the really fun Space Dunk Oreos in early 2024. But even if I find one limited-time flavor boring-sounding, Oreo's new flavor cadence is pretty rapid, and I can usually expect limited-time flavors to come from the brand at a fairly regular pace. This Chocolate Covered Pretzel one just sounds a little more interesting thanks to the addition of salt. But psst, hey, Nabisco, if you're listening, The Takeout crew likes to add butterscotch chips and peanut butter to chocolate covered pretzels, in case you need any more ideas.