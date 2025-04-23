Oreo's Brand New Flavor Was Made For Lovers Of Sweet And Salty Snacks

Sweet and salty snack fans, you're going to absolutely love this announcement, because Oreo's coming out with its very first sweet and savory flavor combination: Chocolate Covered Pretzel. And in case you're thinking that this is just going to potentially have just a bit of salt in the creme or something, it's not. Oreo says that the cookies themselves are going to be topped with actual salt; And it's the cookies that are also going to contain the pretzel flavor.

That means the filling is going to represent the chocolate portion, which I find an interesting overall strategy. In my mind, this sort of reads as an inverse chocolate-covered pretzel, since the pretzel-flavored portion is on the exterior. But at least you're going to get the full effect of the salt right away. If you can't tell, I'm much more of a savory fan than a sweet one, which is why I'm intrigued by this idea; Salt's not just going to play a supporting role, it'll be featured front and center.