Oreo's Limited Edition Post Malone Collab Features A First Of Its Kind Creme

Milk's favorite cookie just received the sweetest upgrade. For the first time, fans can experience the beautiful harmony of a shortbread and salted caramel swirled creme filling layered between an Oreo chocolate cookie and a "golden cookie." This new twist on Oreo's creme filling is the brainchild of Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone and the iconic cookie brand. "Can't believe they let me make my own Oreo cookie. So happy everyone gets to try the taste twist — hope you love it as much as I do, 'cause I think it's the best Oreo ever!" Malone said in the press release. "It's the first time Oreo has ever twisted the creme of the cookie and they named it after me."

Oreo has a history of collaborating with world-renowned singers to create cookies, like Lady Gaga in 2021. And Posty has previously partnered with a beloved chicken brand. However, this swirled-filling cookie is like a brand-new, never-been-heard hit single ready to top the charts.