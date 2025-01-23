Oreo's Limited Edition Post Malone Collab Features A First Of Its Kind Creme
Milk's favorite cookie just received the sweetest upgrade. For the first time, fans can experience the beautiful harmony of a shortbread and salted caramel swirled creme filling layered between an Oreo chocolate cookie and a "golden cookie." This new twist on Oreo's creme filling is the brainchild of Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone and the iconic cookie brand. "Can't believe they let me make my own Oreo cookie. So happy everyone gets to try the taste twist — hope you love it as much as I do, 'cause I think it's the best Oreo ever!" Malone said in the press release. "It's the first time Oreo has ever twisted the creme of the cookie and they named it after me."
Oreo has a history of collaborating with world-renowned singers to create cookies, like Lady Gaga in 2021. And Posty has previously partnered with a beloved chicken brand. However, this swirled-filling cookie is like a brand-new, never-been-heard hit single ready to top the charts.
Where to purchase Post Malone's Oreo cookies
Each limited-edition cookie contains a little bit of Posty's personality and musical history etched onto the chocolate sandwich side, thanks to nine personalized embossments. Some of the signature designs include a sunflower (a nod to his two-time Diamond song of the same title), a guitar, a guitar pick that says "Posty Co", and a butterfly, a tribute to his 2022 album Twelve Carat Toothache.
Oreo says that excited fans can preorder Limited Edition Post Malone Oreo Cookie Packs as early as Monday, January 27th. However, curious consumers should stay tuned for the latest news and updates on the presale website. On February 3rd, the one-of-a-kind Post Malone cookies will be available for purchase at national retailers all over the country. Chances are they'll run out, so you better snag a box or two while you can. And don't forget to pair them with a nice glass of cold milk.