Oreo Loaded Review: A Delicious Harmony Of Cookie And Creme
Nabisco has done it again. The cookie giant made a new giant cookie: the Loaded Oreo. Most Oreo eaters have something to say about which part of the legendary sandwich cookie they prefer. Creme lovers adore the soft, sugary, white center, and those who prefer the wafer live for the gentle chocolate crunch of the two cookies that ensconce that creme. Loaded Oreos blur the binary, featuring a heavy helping of creme flecked with pieces of wafer.
It's not the first time Oreo has done something novel to keep cookie lovers clamoring for more. Since they were invented over a hundred years ago, Oreos have come in countless iterations from tame to unbelievable (who could forget the Lady Gaga-Autographed Chromatica Oreos?). Creme devotees rejoiced with the release of Double Stuf Oreos, which gave way to Mega Stuf, which in turn gave way to Most Stuf, each one with a more robust helping of that snow white center creme. But where could the cookie go from there?
The answer is the Loaded Oreo, which is filled with a Mega Stuf amount of creme that's blended with pieces of Oreo cookie wafer. This seems to appease both wafer fans and creme enthusiasts looking to bridge the ideological divide between the two camps. The folks over at Nabisco were kind enough to send us a package of Loaded Oreos so we could try them out in advance.
Price and availability of Oreos Loaded
Nabisco will roll out Loaded Oreos starting January 3, 2025, and these cookies will be available at retailers across the country. With a suggested price of $5.29 for a pack of 20, these indulgent bites cost just a smidge more than the popular Mega Stuf Oreos ($4.99), but if you're into wafer flavor and a thick slab of creme, they're worth it.
Loaded Oreos are here for the long haul -– no "limited edition" gimmick this time. Whether you're a dunker, a twister, or a straight-to-the-bite type, these cookies promise to deliver the ultimate "stuf"-filled satisfaction.
So clear some shelf space in your pantry, and prepare to treat yourself. While the price tag is not exactly slim, it has an extra rich payoff, making Loaded Oreos poised to be the creme of the cookie crop in 2025. Don't let your snack game crumble -– grab a pack (or three) as soon as they hit the shelves. Because when it comes to these over-the-top treats, you deserve more than just the crumbs!
Nutritional Information for Oreos Loaded
Culturally, Loaded Oreos definitely are about as far from a plain green salad as you can get. These indulgent snacks clock in at 180 calories per 2-cookie serving, with 25 grams of carbs, 14 grams of added sugar, and 9 grams of fat, making them more of a treat-yourself moment than a daily staple.
For comparison, their closest cookie cousin, Mega Stuf Oreos, come in at 180 calories per 2-cookie serving and also have 9 grams of fat and 25 grams of carbs, but with 17 grams of added sugar. That means the Loaded Oreo isn't significantly more loaded in the fat and sugar departments.
While these cookies may not be winning any nutritional awards, they're not pretending to be anything they're not. Loaded Oreos are unapologetically indulgent, designed for those moments when you want to throw calorie-counting out the window and dive headfirst into sweet, creamy bliss. Just remember: Moderation is the key to keeping your snack game balanced. So, whether you're savoring them solo or sharing the sweetness, these cookies are all about enjoying the moment, guilt-free!
How do the new Loaded Oreos taste?
For those of us who lean more wafer than creme in the eternal Oreo debate, the Loaded Oreo strikes a delightful middle ground. The added wafer bits in the crème don't add much in terms of texture, but they subtly balance the sweetness of the creme with just a bit of earthy, chocolatey depth.
That said, the Loaded Oreo doesn't veer too far from its Mega Stuf sibling and is very similar to the limited edition "Most Oreo Oreo" released in 2023. The creme-to-wafer ratio is nearly identical, so the difference isn't revolutionary. However, the subtle boost in chocolate flavor from the wafer bits gives the Loaded Oreo a slightly richer, more satisfying taste. It's the kind of tweak that might not blow your mind, but it will definitely keep you reaching for another cookie or two (or three).
Overall, the Loaded Oreo is a fun, thoughtful twist on a classic, even if it doesn't reinvent the wheel. It's a must-try for Oreo fans, especially those craving something just a little different. But fair warning: If you're firmly Team Wafer or Team Creme, this balanced beauty might make you rethink your alliances. Because honestly, why choose when you can have the best of both?
Methodology
To fully experience the Loaded Oreo, I approached my tasting with a methodical strategy to capture every nuance of its flavor and texture. First, I tried the cookie on its own. This allowed me to get a sense of the balance between the creme and the wafer as well as the distinct crunch from the real Oreo wafer bits mixed into the filling.
Next, I moved on to the classic Oreo ritual: dunking. I dipped the cookie in cold milk, letting it soak just long enough to soften without falling apart. This step was essential for understanding how the Loaded Oreo performs in its natural habitat, as dunking is practically a rite of passage for any Oreo. The milk highlighted the chocolatey notes of the wafer bits while mellowing the sweetness of the crème, creating a more cohesive flavor experience.
Finally, I separated the components. Using the time-tested twist-and-peel technique on Oreos that baffles scientists, I isolated the creme to assess its texture and flavor on its own. I also tasted the wafer solo, confirming its familiar, reliable Oreo crispness.