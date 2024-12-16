Oreo Loaded Review: A Delicious Harmony Of Cookie And Creme

Nabisco has done it again. The cookie giant made a new giant cookie: the Loaded Oreo. Most Oreo eaters have something to say about which part of the legendary sandwich cookie they prefer. Creme lovers adore the soft, sugary, white center, and those who prefer the wafer live for the gentle chocolate crunch of the two cookies that ensconce that creme. Loaded Oreos blur the binary, featuring a heavy helping of creme flecked with pieces of wafer.

It's not the first time Oreo has done something novel to keep cookie lovers clamoring for more. Since they were invented over a hundred years ago, Oreos have come in countless iterations from tame to unbelievable (who could forget the Lady Gaga-Autographed Chromatica Oreos?). Creme devotees rejoiced with the release of Double Stuf Oreos, which gave way to Mega Stuf, which in turn gave way to Most Stuf, each one with a more robust helping of that snow white center creme. But where could the cookie go from there?

The answer is the Loaded Oreo, which is filled with a Mega Stuf amount of creme that's blended with pieces of Oreo cookie wafer. This seems to appease both wafer fans and creme enthusiasts looking to bridge the ideological divide between the two camps. The folks over at Nabisco were kind enough to send us a package of Loaded Oreos so we could try them out in advance.