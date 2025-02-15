You Only Need 3 Ingredients For No-Bake Oreo Balls

True confession: I'm a super-lazy cook. I like to think about food, write about it, research it, and eat it, but when it comes to the actual amount of prep time I'm willing to put in, my patience is limited. Therefore, I love a good no-bake recipe and it's even better if there are only a few ingredients. What really takes it over the top, though, is if the main ingredient is a super-versatile kitchen star like smashed-up Oreos.

While Oreos can't do everything (I've yet to try them as breading for chicken tenders), I can and do use them to make pie crusts and mug cakes and to flavor DIY McFlurrys. (My neighborhood has yet to get the memo about the machine glitch being fixed, alas.) Needless to say, I'm pretty pleased with this recipe for three-ingredient Oreo balls. The cookies can even be two-ingredient balls if you're as attention-challenged as I am.

Making the balls takes less time than introducing them since literally all you do is smash up a package of cookies (the standard 14-ounce size containing about 36 cookies) and mix the crumbs with a half-pound brick of cream cheese. Roll them into balls and you have, well, cookie balls. Tangy, creamy, delicious cookie balls. For a more finished-looking product, melt 12 ounces of vanilla candy coating or almond bark and dip the balls in to coat them like cake pops. They'll need about 10 minutes to cool and set before they're ready for their close-up.