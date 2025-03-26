Review: Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups Shine With Fruity Flavor

Strawberry-Watermelon Glow Ups boast the same texture as proper, old-fashioned Sour Patch Kids in that they come across as an extra-strength gummy candy. They're easy to bite into, but harder, chewier, and stickier, in that they stick to the teeth quite readily. Every piece is of course coated in that rough, sandpapery texture that instantly dissolves into a sugary and sour smoothness.

So far, Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups are available in just one flavor, Strawberry-Watermelon, but it's really two flavors. Curiously, and making for a more adventurous flavor journey than expected, these candies don't taste like both fruits at the same time. Upon first bite, the Sour Patch Kids taste like strawberries (or at least strawberry candy). Then that flavor fades, and the watermelon candy punch of it all takes over. There's no discernible aftertaste, as can often happen with sour candy, but that's kind of the point of Sour Patch Kids. The overwhelming sourness should stick around for a few moments after the candy has passed one's lips. Oddly, these Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups aren't sour at all. Perhaps that would be one trick too many, to have glowing candy that also had a scientifically unique flavor profile. They don't taste bad, though — the flavors are deep and even bright, a prelude to the product's most noticeable selling point.