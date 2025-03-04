The Latest Sour Patch Kids Candies Are Giving 'Glow Up' A New Meaning, Literally
Sour Patch Kids are hardly the kind of candy that's sour enough to sting, but their relatively mild tanginess and vaguely humanoid shape still make them pretty fun to eat. (They also make a great topping for Sour Patch Kids brownies.) The newest version, however, is bringing the fun in a whole new way — at least for those who like to eat candy with the lights off. So, why do you need to turn off the lights? Because that's the best way to see them glow in the dark. But in order to get the full experience of Sour Patch Kids Strawberry-Watermelon Glow Ups, you're also going to need a black light. (These dimmable Wiyifada LED black light bulbs cost $8 for a two-pack.)
The brand's new product flavor is right there in the name, and it can be purchased online beginning March 5, 2025. You may also start to see it in stores later in the month. It will be available in two different sizes; Just under an ounce for $1.24 and a larger 6.7-ounce package for $2.98.
You'll never guess what makes Sour Patch Kids glow
Sour Patch Kids Strawberry-Watermelon Glow Ups aren't glowy all the way through, since the sparkly stuff comes in the form of edible confetti. But the ingredient that creates the glow when exposed to ultraviolet light is — wait for it — turmeric! Yes, it's the yellowy powder that had all the influencers going gaga, a few years back. If they ever spoke of its glow, it was probably in terms of drinking it for health purposes or using it as a cosmetic ingredient meant to give a "healthy glow." As it turns out, though, turmeric can literally glow under the right circumstances.
If you want to conduct a science experiment to see for yourself, you can; A.) Wait for the new Sour Patch Kids to be available at a store near you, or B.) Mix a little turmeric powder with rubbing alcohol. In either case, you'll also need to turn off the lights and switch on a black light to bask in the glow. The reason for this display is because when curcumin (a chemical compound found in turmeric) dissolves in alcohol, it can absorb energy from ultraviolet light. It then releases some of the energy in the form of a yellowy-green glow.
In case you're wondering what turmeric-flavored Sour Patch Kids could possibly taste like — and whether the flavor will clash with strawberry and watermelon — don't worry. The manufacturer incorporates a flavorless turmeric extract so the candy still tastes like, well, Sour Patch Kids, and not the rather earthy spice.