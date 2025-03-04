The Latest Sour Patch Kids Candies Are Giving 'Glow Up' A New Meaning, Literally

Sour Patch Kids Strawberry-Watermelon Glow Ups aren't glowy all the way through, since the sparkly stuff comes in the form of edible confetti. But the ingredient that creates the glow when exposed to ultraviolet light is — wait for it — turmeric! Yes, it's the yellowy powder that had all the influencers going gaga, a few years back. If they ever spoke of its glow, it was probably in terms of drinking it for health purposes or using it as a cosmetic ingredient meant to give a "healthy glow." As it turns out, though, turmeric can literally glow under the right circumstances.

If you want to conduct a science experiment to see for yourself, you can; A.) Wait for the new Sour Patch Kids to be available at a store near you, or B.) Mix a little turmeric powder with rubbing alcohol. In either case, you'll also need to turn off the lights and switch on a black light to bask in the glow. The reason for this display is because when curcumin (a chemical compound found in turmeric) dissolves in alcohol, it can absorb energy from ultraviolet light. It then releases some of the energy in the form of a yellowy-green glow.

In case you're wondering what turmeric-flavored Sour Patch Kids could possibly taste like — and whether the flavor will clash with strawberry and watermelon — don't worry. The manufacturer incorporates a flavorless turmeric extract so the candy still tastes like, well, Sour Patch Kids, and not the rather earthy spice.