Doritos Collisions Stranger Pizza X Cool Ranch Review: Retro Looks, Familiar Flavors

For the last six decades, pizza and chips have been serviceable junk food items enjoyed by teens, time and time again. Whatever era you hail from, you probably have your own fond memories of snacking on both, perhaps even at the same time. Nostalgia for those grand old times is a wonderful feeling, and the Netflix series "Stranger Things" has done an amazing job of capturing the sights and tastes of the '80s, whether you lived through the decade or not. The show has been such a massive hit that, naturally, there has been an endless string of tie-in products for fans to buy, including a line of Stranger Things-themed pineapple pizzas from Walmart. Before the final season hits screens this November, the latest edible promotion to hit stores is a bag of Doritos. And not just any bag, but a Collisions one, where good old Cool Ranch chips will live side-by-side with the new Stranger Pizza flavored chips. In a statement, Tina Mahal, SVP of Marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America, said, "Our fans have been asking us for a pizza-flavored Doritos for some time, it's one of our top requested flavors and the launch of Stranger Things Season 5 felt like the perfect time to deliver."

So, are these new Doritos on a collision course of totally tubular awesomeness, or are they more like stranger danger straight out of The Upside Down, here to spoil the taste buds of Hawkins and beyond? The Takeout took in a few bags to see where the truth lies, and is ready to reveal all in this chew & review.