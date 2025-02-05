If The Original Doritos Flavor Wasn't Nacho Cheese, What Was It?

Besides the enjoyment of actually eating the chip, everyone knows that the next best part about snacking on Doritos is licking the seasoning dust off of your fingers once you're done. The distinct mix of powdered seasonings is what transforms Doritos from a plain tortilla chip to a zesty, savory snack. The classic Doritos flavors (and perhaps the best flavors) are Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch, but these days the brand has dozens of wild and wacky flavors from the limited-time Tangy Pickle Doritos to the Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos, which sport a (not so) secret ingredient. Although it seems like Nacho Cheese Doritos have been around since the beginning of time, this particular flavor wasn't the first (nor the second) flavor to hit shelves. The very first Doritos flavor was called "Toasted Corn," although the company also refers to it as its "unflavored" recipe.

The origins of Doritos are a little murky, but it is generally believed that the triangle-shaped snack got its start at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The Frito-Lay company owned a restaurant there that served traditional Mexican food. To repurpose slightly stale tortillas, chefs at the restaurant chopped the tortillas into triangles, fried them in oil, and seasoned them with basic seasonings (in the style of Mexican totopos). The chips were an immediate hit. The story goes that Arch West, a marketing executive at Frito-Lay, saw potential in these unflavored chips. Not long after the launch of Doritos unflavored chips, the Frito-Lay brand revealed their next hit: Doritos Taco flavor.