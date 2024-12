The Rumored Subway Doritos Collab We Are Begging To Be Real

Next begs the question of when these things might actually come out. Considering they're currently in the testing phase, we've got a bit of a runway before we'd see them come to market. Snackolator says that they'll likely be released in the spring sometime, though he doesn't cite his sources on that bit of information. We reached out to the company and received a somewhat murky reply, neither confirming nor denying the existence of these mysterious Doritos nachos. A representative told The Takeout, via email, "Subway is always testing new ingredients and menu items to deliver better food and a better guest experience. We'll be sure to keep you in the loop on upcoming announcements."

I am going to say, however, Snackolator's intel has been quite solid in the past, as in his breaking news on Capri Sun bottles. And if he's whiffed on anything, I haven't seen it yet. I can't decide if these nachos sound good, because Subway's main heating device is those speed-cook ovens which can only do so much. But if they can pull this off, they might be an interesting option other than sandwiches. And it appears they'll come in a foot long serving, too.