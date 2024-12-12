The Rumored Subway Doritos Collab We Are Begging To Be Real

The fast food rumor mill is churning, and this time, it's some purported news from Subway. Instagram fast food and snack enthusiast Snackolator (who I've met in person, he's as nice as he seems) recently posted an intriguing image of nachos being tested at select locations around the country. Nachos? At Subway? What?

What makes these nachos particularly interesting is that the chips featured are none other than Doritos. Snackolator claims that the Doritos are "topped with melted cheese triangles, meat, toppings, and some additional sauces." I'm guessing that in good ol' Subway fashion, you'll probably be able to request whatever veggies you want on top, which could potentially turn these things into an all-out meal rather than just a snack. This might seem too wacky to be true, but then again, I was skeptical when I first heard about those wild footlong cookies, and it turns out those weren't some far-fetched joke either. According to Snackolator, the initial tests started in Canada, but have quietly moved down to the States in the past few weeks.