The Rumored Subway Doritos Collab We Are Begging To Be Real
The fast food rumor mill is churning, and this time, it's some purported news from Subway. Instagram fast food and snack enthusiast Snackolator (who I've met in person, he's as nice as he seems) recently posted an intriguing image of nachos being tested at select locations around the country. Nachos? At Subway? What?
What makes these nachos particularly interesting is that the chips featured are none other than Doritos. Snackolator claims that the Doritos are "topped with melted cheese triangles, meat, toppings, and some additional sauces." I'm guessing that in good ol' Subway fashion, you'll probably be able to request whatever veggies you want on top, which could potentially turn these things into an all-out meal rather than just a snack. This might seem too wacky to be true, but then again, I was skeptical when I first heard about those wild footlong cookies, and it turns out those weren't some far-fetched joke either. According to Snackolator, the initial tests started in Canada, but have quietly moved down to the States in the past few weeks.
When could the Doritos nachos from Subway be released?
Next begs the question of when these things might actually come out. Considering they're currently in the testing phase, we've got a bit of a runway before we'd see them come to market. Snackolator says that they'll likely be released in the spring sometime, though he doesn't cite his sources on that bit of information. We reached out to the company and received a somewhat murky reply, neither confirming nor denying the existence of these mysterious Doritos nachos. A representative told The Takeout, via email, "Subway is always testing new ingredients and menu items to deliver better food and a better guest experience. We'll be sure to keep you in the loop on upcoming announcements."
I am going to say, however, Snackolator's intel has been quite solid in the past, as in his breaking news on Capri Sun bottles. And if he's whiffed on anything, I haven't seen it yet. I can't decide if these nachos sound good, because Subway's main heating device is those speed-cook ovens which can only do so much. But if they can pull this off, they might be an interesting option other than sandwiches. And it appears they'll come in a foot long serving, too.