No, Capri Sun Isn't Getting Rid Of Pouches

The Capri Sun pouch is a go-to sip for kids (and nostalgic adults). Whether it was going on a field trip or playing in the park all day under a hot summer sun, Capri Sun pouches could always be found in well-packed lunch bags.

However, Capri Sun recently announced that it plans to release its drinks in plastic bottles come 2025. Snackolator, a social media account that tracks and announces fast food and snack releases, broke the news on its Instagram account by posting an image of the new packaging. The backlash from this announcement was swift. Comments like "tf happened to respect the pouch" and "idk.. i want the flavor of the plastic it's in and the straw. just not the same," followed immediately.

While the announcement may have come as a shock to many, the juice drink brand has actually been working on innovations to its familiar offerings for years. Back in 2022, it Capri Sun released pouches with less added sugar, and earlier this year it brought 96-ounce bottles to wholesalers like Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale. With the quick and strong responses from the public pouring in, Capri Sun was forced to respond to the rumors and clear things up. The pouches are not being replaced. Here's what is going on with one of your favorite childhood drinks and its packaging future.

