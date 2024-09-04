No, Capri Sun Isn't Getting Rid Of Pouches
The Capri Sun pouch is a go-to sip for kids (and nostalgic adults). Whether it was going on a field trip or playing in the park all day under a hot summer sun, Capri Sun pouches could always be found in well-packed lunch bags.
However, Capri Sun recently announced that it plans to release its drinks in plastic bottles come 2025. Snackolator, a social media account that tracks and announces fast food and snack releases, broke the news on its Instagram account by posting an image of the new packaging. The backlash from this announcement was swift. Comments like "tf happened to respect the pouch" and "idk.. i want the flavor of the plastic it's in and the straw. just not the same," followed immediately.
While the announcement may have come as a shock to many, the juice drink brand has actually been working on innovations to its familiar offerings for years. Back in 2022, it Capri Sun released pouches with less added sugar, and earlier this year it brought 96-ounce bottles to wholesalers like Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale. With the quick and strong responses from the public pouring in, Capri Sun was forced to respond to the rumors and clear things up. The pouches are not being replaced. Here's what is going on with one of your favorite childhood drinks and its packaging future.
Capri Sun bottles are coming
Per Snackolator's original posting, the new bottles were planned to make their first appearance at the upcoming National Association of Convenience Stores Show in Las Vegas. Three flavors, Fruit Punch, Strawberry Kiwi, and Pacific Cooler, will debut in 12-ounce bottles. Many took the announcement to mean that the brand was getting rid of pouches.
Capri Sun clarified on its social media accounts that the bottles are not meant to replace the pouches. The official Instagram account posted, "Don't believe everything you read on the internet — we'd never disrespect the pouch and they're here to stay! Starting next week you can buy a whole pallet of Capri Sun pouches. Find us at Walmart." The post was accompanied by an image of a pallet filled with boxes of Capri Sun pouches.
So whether you were worried you and your descendants would never have the fun of stabbing a little yellow straw into a pouch, or you were excited to be able to unscrew and sip Capri Sun juice with ease, everyone can be happy. Ultimately, Capri Sun's recent packaging innovation seem to be based on customer demand. The brand noted when it released the 96-ounce bottles that 76% of customer feedback from 2020 to 2023 suggested larger serving sizes. Thank you for keeping childhood and juice drinks alive, Capri Sun.