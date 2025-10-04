Salt & Straw X Taco Bell Tacolate Review: A Mostly Worthy Successor To The Choco Taco

Klondike shocked fans midway through 2022 when it announced the sudden death of the beloved Choco Taco. In response, a number of brands rushed to save the Choco Taco, each releasing its take on the classic sweet treat, which took a taco shell-shaped hard waffle and stuffed it with vanilla ice cream, a chocolate swirl, and a dusting of peanuts. One of those brands was the ice cream chain Salt & Straw, which revived a product originally made at its former soft serve spinoff, Wiz Bang Bar, called the Chocolate Tacolate. In 2022, the Chocolate Tacolate was available during a limited window, and it sold out fast.

Three years later, Salt & Straw has teamed up with Taco Bell to release a new version of The Tacolate. It hit stores on October 3, just in time for National Taco Day 2025. Not only does this version boast a slightly updated recipe, but it also comes with a couple of Taco Bell-inspired sauce packets. I headed to my local Salt & Straw, which is part of the locals-oriented UnCommons shopping center in Las Vegas, to try the new collaborative Taco Bell Tacolate on the afternoon of its release. The following includes a brief rundown of the item and its availability before my personal review of Salt & Straw and Taco Bell's Tacolate.