Stranger Things And Nature Valley Bring Back A Lost 80s Snack — And It's Upside Down Delicious

The last time anyone saw Peanut Butter Boppers, it was 1989 — and their disappearance remains a mystery. Just a few years prior, General Mills had launched the decadent snack bars to immediate fanfare. Each box contained six creamy, dreamy peanut butter logs all rolled up in a crispy, crunchy coating.

In an era when majorly popular granola bars were bland, hard-baked, flat, and rectangular, cylindrical Boppers were way out there with their Fudge Graham, Honey Crisp, and Cookie Crunch toppings. And let's not forget the futuristic foil wrappers. You could put a Peanut Butter Bopper in your lunchbox or back pocket, and it always stayed blissfully fresh.

Many Gen-X hearts broke the day Boppers were discontinued without explanation. But thanks to burgeoning '80s food nostalgia and the Netflix show "Stranger Things," Peanut Butter Boppers have been magically pulled from the Void. Get ready for the final season with nostalgic Nature Valley Fudge Chip Boppers (circa Hawkins 1985). They're still extraordinary.