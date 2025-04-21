These 16 Snacks Have Been Shrinking For Years

Does it feel like your favorite snack foods are getting smaller and smaller while prices stay the same? You're not imagining it. This phenomenon — known as shrinkflation — is very real and it's been happening longer than most people realize.

With rising production and sourcing costs, we understand the reasoning behind shrinkflation — but that doesn't make it right. Nobody wants to feel duped. But when you open that beloved snack to discover a downsized product, that's exactly how you feel. You're getting charged more per unit, and big businesses are banking on customers not noticing these gradual reductions. However, a YouGov survey revealed that 72% of US consumers noticed shrinkflation in food products — and many are displeased. Even Cookie Monster took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to declare, "Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller." Sadly, cookies are just one of the many products affected.

While a handful of companies are forthright about these changes, most keep their shrinkflation tactics under wraps. This lack of transparency doesn't sit well with consumers who are left wondering which snacks have been quietly downsized. Well, we've done some digging and uncovered 16 snacks that have apparently shrunk over the years. Read on to know more about these downsized items or simply confirm your suspicions.