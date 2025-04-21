These 16 Snacks Have Been Shrinking For Years
Does it feel like your favorite snack foods are getting smaller and smaller while prices stay the same? You're not imagining it. This phenomenon — known as shrinkflation — is very real and it's been happening longer than most people realize.
With rising production and sourcing costs, we understand the reasoning behind shrinkflation — but that doesn't make it right. Nobody wants to feel duped. But when you open that beloved snack to discover a downsized product, that's exactly how you feel. You're getting charged more per unit, and big businesses are banking on customers not noticing these gradual reductions. However, a YouGov survey revealed that 72% of US consumers noticed shrinkflation in food products — and many are displeased. Even Cookie Monster took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to declare, "Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller." Sadly, cookies are just one of the many products affected.
While a handful of companies are forthright about these changes, most keep their shrinkflation tactics under wraps. This lack of transparency doesn't sit well with consumers who are left wondering which snacks have been quietly downsized. Well, we've done some digging and uncovered 16 snacks that have apparently shrunk over the years. Read on to know more about these downsized items or simply confirm your suspicions.
Oreos
Most companies don't openly announce a size decrease — especially when it isn't followed by a price decrease. Instead, shoppers notice these changes over time, which is what presumably happened with Oreo cookies. On a Reddit thread dedicated to shrinkflation, customers wondered, "Do all Oreos just have way less filling now?" Another consumer said, "Even the double-stuffed ones are a disappointment nowadays. Bare minimum amount of filling to be considered a good cookie."
We can't back up their claims that there's less filling. However, another Redditor's photo proved the total contents of Oreo's Double Stuf Family Size packages have decreased. One bag weighed 566 grams while the second bag weighed 530 grams. While there's nothing you can do about package resizing, you can always opt for Oreos with more filling like Mega Stuf Oreos or the Oreo Loaded. Our review of the Oreo Loaded described this cookie as the perfect balance between wafer and creme, and luckily, this newer addition is here to stay.
Pringles
Have you stared down the barrel of a Pringles canister recently? For starters, you'd notice it's far from fully loaded. Consumers have also claimed the canister and chip size have decreased over the years. This isn't solely a nationwide issue, either. On a Reddit thread, customers noticed a sharp decline in product size worldwide. One shopper shared, "It went down from 195g to 165g where I live." On a similar thread, another consumer noted, "Here in Brazil they went from 140g to 128g and now to 104g in a matter of weeks!"
The shrinkflation of Pringles is nothing new. Taiwanese news outlet TVBS noticed Pringles shrinking as far back as 2016. The outlet compared the "NEW" Pringles design alongside its predecessor, showing how the updated model contained 24 grams less — not to mention they were an entirely different color. While it's natural to switch up recipes and packaging over time, downsizing is just disappointing. And that catchy tagline of "Once you pop, you can't stop," only rings true if there are enough to keep going.
Pepperidge Farm cookies
Pepperidge Farm is known for its baked goods, from delicious frozen coconut cake to multiple bread varieties. However, it's the brand's cookies that are under serious heat for shrinkflation. OZFM reports that Pepperidge Farm Milano cookie packages went from 6.25 ounces to 6 ounces — and customers have noticed. On Facebook, one customer explained, "I have recently returned to purchase my beloved Milano Orange Chocolate cookies and found that it's smaller in the packages." The company followed up by asking for the bar code and date, leading customers to believe it was a one-off incident. But sadly, this experience was shared by several others.
Another Redditor said, "Remember when Mint Milano cookies used to have actual layers of delicious mint and chocolate? Now they're half as thick and you can barely taste any mint or chocolate." Similar comments were made about the brand's Brussels cookies, which offer a thin layer of rich velvety dark chocolate sandwiched between two crisp biscuits. Aside from buying an extra bag of these cookies, there's not much you can do to make up for the loss. Because, hey, when it comes to shrinkflation, that's just how the cookie crumbles.
Ritz Crackers
Once upon a time, a one-pound box of Ritz Crackers cost 19 cents. Mind you, this was just after the Great Depression when these crackers were touted as "an affordable taste of luxury." Nowadays, you'll pay closer to $4 for a much smaller box, which appears to be getting even tinier with the times.
The Grocer reports that Ritz Crackers sold in the UK have shrunk by 30%. The 200-gram boxes previously lined store shelves were replaced by 150-gram Original and 140-gram Cheese Ritz Crackers. The news outlet reached out to Mondelez, the company behind Ritz along with many shrinking snacks. A spokeswoman confirmed the claims, stating "We are continuing to experience significantly higher input costs across our supply chain...as a result of this difficult environment, we have had to make the decision to slightly reduce the weight of some of our products." Regardless of the reasoning, customers are feeling salty about these shrinking snacks. On Reddit, disgruntled shoppers have exclaimed, "What a ripoff!" and "I gave up on them."
Ben & Jerry's
Ben & Jerry's has always been an outspoken ice cream brand. The company prides itself on ethics, and ultimately, Ben & Jerry's doesn't care if you like its politics. As such, you can imagine our surprise that it was among the brands shrinking their snacks. But unlike other companies, Ben & Jerry's announced its size decrease, which only took place in Canada — and for good reason.
In Canada, Ben & Jerry's ice cream tubs were originally 500 ml, but in 2022, the company decreased them to 473 ml. In other parts of the world, Ben & Jerry's pints have always been just that – pints, meaning 473 ml. We're unsure why Canada's consumers were treated to extra ice cream, but props to Ben & Jerry's for addressing the issue head-on. The company cited increased sourcing costs as the reason, but despite honesty, the decision came with unsavory side effects. In Canada, snacks below 500 ml are considered single-serving items and are taxed at a higher rate. So while the company didn't jack up prices, Canadian consumers are still paying more.
Häagen-Dazs
You can't technically call Häagen-Dazs tubs "pints" because they're not a full 16 ounces — although they used to be. In 2009, Häagen-Dazs shrunk its standard ice cream containers from 16 to 14 ounces, per NPR. The brand cited rising costs as the reason, but that didn't stop Ben & Jerry's from criticizing the competition. The Vermont-based ice cream company said, "Now more than ever, you deserve your full pint of ice cream."
Like Ben & Jerry's, Häagen-Dazs recently downsized its Canadian ice cream pots. In 2025, Canadian Häagen-Dazs went from 500 ml to 450 ml. Meanwhile, a U.K. shopper shared on the Money Saving Expert Forum that the nation's 460 ml tubs have been downsized to 420 ml. The company assures consumers that recipes haven't changed. So while tubs may be shrinking, Häagen-Dazs still delivers on quality. The brand came in second in our rankings of the best vanilla ice creams and the best cookie dough ice creams.
Frito-Lay chips
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics via FRED, the average cost of potato chips is steadily climbing. At the beginning of 2020, 16 ounces cost $4.49. Five years later, that number reached $6.47. These price-per-unit increases are due to companies like Frito-Lay, who are known to shrink their snacks over time.
CNN reported that Frito-Lay-owned brands like Tostitos and Ruffles have been consistently shrinking their products over the years. Despite a half-hearted attempt to reverse its shrinkflation, the corporation has returned to its old antics. People have noticed downsizing in recent months and one gas station attendant did the math and posted their findings on Reddit. Since they're responsible for handling chip deliveries, they observed the difference between older and newer stock. "The old bags are 2 5/8 oz, while all of the new ones are 2 1/4 oz. Same price, but 3/8 oz less chip in every bag," they wrote.
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
There's no wrong way to eat a Reese's — but it might take you less time than it used to. According to X user MJSwart, the standard Reese's package was 51 grams in the 80s compared to 42 grams today. Each package contains two candies, so a single Reese's peanut butter cup rings in at 21 grams. If you want a larger bite, reach for the Big Cup. This newer offering is 1.4 ounces per cup and comes in the original flavor along with Caramel and PB&J. Unsure where to start? Read our Reese's Big Cups PB&J review, where we share our honest opinions about the Strawberry and Grape varieties.
The standard cup is just one of the Reese's sizes affected by changes. An Allrecipes study (via Yahoo!) dug into several snack foods for signs of downsizing. Of the ones analyzed, party-sized Reese's miniatures shrunk the most. In 2019, bags of miniature Reese's were 40 ounces and cost 22 cents per ounce. In 2024, bags were 35.6 ounces and cost 37 cents per ounce.
Kellogg's cereal
Are you plowing through cereal faster than ever before? Chances are, your appetite isn't bigger; the contents are just smaller. In 2024, The Guardian shared the results of a Deakin University investigation into Kellogg's shrinkflation. The Australia-based study found that seven Kellogg's brand cereals had decreased since 2019. Guilty brands included Sultana Bran (aka Raisin Bran), Crunchy Nut, and Froot Loops. Prices also increased, making the price-per-unit exponentially higher.
Most of the time, you'd have to see two cereal boxes side-by-side to compare the difference. However, some shoppers immediately picked up on the shrinking Kellogg's boxes. Consumers aired their grievances on Reddit, noting that the company used a "deceptive way to hide package shrinking." The boxes maintained the same height but were far skinnier. "The boxes are all really skinny now, they won't stand up on their own." Since the downsized contents aren't noticeable from the front, shoppers grab them without noticing. And once they arrive home, those skinny boxes don't quite stand up alongside their predecessors.
Cadbury chocolates
Cadbury Dairy Milk came in last in our ranking of the best milk chocolate bars, namely for its cheap quality and lack of cocoa flavor. However, Cadbury products are made with slightly different recipes across the pond and are said to taste superior. They also vary in size depending on the country. But regardless of location, Cadbury products seem to be shrinking.
According to CNBC, the classic Dairy Milk Bar dropped from 49 to 45 grams in 2012. And sadly, the downsizing didn't stop there. The Grocer reports that in 2023, bags of Giant Buttons became considerably less "giant," shrinking by 23%. The vanishing act has affected numerous other products including Twirl, Crunchy Rocks, Bitsa Witsa, Twirl Bites, and Oreo Bites, per the Daily Mail. And in 2024, a Redditor claimed that Cadbury's Dairy Snack went from 250 grams to 180, a whopping 28% decrease. Meanwhile, another Reddit user shared a photo of a significantly smaller Creme Egg.
Chobani yogurt
Chobani produces a wide range of yogurts, including classic Greek, dairy-free varieties, and Yogurt Flips. The brand prides itself on using natural ingredients and maintaining a strong ethical code. So, why are they accused of shrinkflation? Because throughout the years, they've shrunk the contents of yogurt cups without decreasing prices.
In 2014, CNBC reported that some of Chobani's yogurt cups went from 6 ounces to 5.3 ounces. Giovanni's chief marketing and brand officer, Peter McGuiness explained that most competitors already used the smaller 5.3-ounce cup. "We kind of wanted to be more consistent with ourselves and the category." Considering they didn't change the price, they likely wanted to be more profitable as well. In 2022, MPR News also shared that Chobani's Flip cups shrunk from 5.3 ounces to 4.5 ounces.
The silver lining? It's not the only — or best — Greek yogurt available. Despite its popularity, Chobani ranked fairly low on our list of the best and worst grocery store Greek and European-style yogurts. So if you're looking for that dense, rich yogurt flavor, opt for another brand whose sizes and prices are more consistent.
Wheat Thins
Mondelez struck again, but this time targeting our favorite crispy wheat squares. According to Quartz, Wheat Thins Family Size boxes slimmed down from 16 ounces to 14 ounces, while their reduced fat sibling shrunk from 14.5 to 12 ounces — apparently deciding to reduce more than just fat. The article shared that Mondelez representatives confirmed the reductions, but didn't detail the reasoning.
This is a common tune for Mondelez across its snack empire: suddenly trimming portions, while maintaining similar packaging and prices. But as the amount of chips in each bag decreases (and the air noticeably increases), customers are taking note. One frustrated Redditor explained, "They went from 300 grams to 200 now to 180." Another chimed in, "The box is seriously only 1/3 full. It's ridiculous." Follow-up comments encouraged consumers to stop buying the product in hopes that the company would reduce prices or increase the product's content.
Tillamook Ice Cream
Tillamook has churned up some controversy in the ice cream world. While the brand is guilty of shrinkflation, it's serving it with a scoop of honesty. In 2021, the beloved creamery openly announced the reduction of ice cream containers from a generous 56 ounces to a slimmer 48 ounces while keeping the price unchanged. This 8-ounce reduction means consumers are paying more per spoonful for their favorite frozen treat. Tillamook took the transparent route by explaining that the reduction was necessary to balance rising costs, without passing that financial burden to consumers.
Nobody enjoys getting less ice cream for their dollar, but Tillamook's straightforward approach has softened some of the typical consumer frustration. There are many items that are getting more expensive at the grocery store including other sweet snacks like chocolate and yogurt. Although we aren't fans of shrinkflation, we do hope other brands follow Tillamook's transparent lead. Ultimately, getting a heads up on these price increases helps us have compassion for businesses and plan our budgets accordingly.
Keebler cookies
Who stole the cookie from the cookie jar? Apparently, Keebler's production elves. The company has been quietly downsizing its products over the years. According to Money Talks News, Keebler's standard cookie package went from a satisfying 11.3 ounces to a more modest 9.75 ounces. The supposed family-size packages took an even bigger hit, dropping from 17.2 ounces to 14.6 ounces. Even the beloved E.L. Fudge Elfwich cookies were affected, losing 1.6 ounces per package.
This appears to be yet another example of a big-name brand hoping consumers won't notice they are getting less while paying the same — or more. In addition, consumers are noticing the company is skimping on certain ingredients. A diligent Redditor crunched the numbers, calculating that 75% of their Keebler Chips Deluxe Rainbow M&M's cookies had less than three M&M's.
Earth's Best Organic Sunny Day Snack Bars
When it comes to shrinkflation, reducing a snack size by a fraction of an inch is a good way to fly under the radar. Consumers barely notice when your cookies are slightly smaller or their chips a touch thinner. But there's nothing subtle about removing an entire bar from a multi-pack, which is exactly what happened with Earth's Best Organic Sunny Day Snack Bars. According to NPR, these popular kids' treats underwent downsizing in 2022, dropping from eight bars per box to just seven.
If you didn't notice the shrinkage, you might blame your kids for sneaking extra snacks before dinner time. After all, we couldn't find a formal press release detailing the change. And when NPR reached out for a comment, the brand's owner, Hain Celestial Group, didn't respond. We assume they underwent the same dilemma as many companies: sourcing issues, increased production costs, and decreased profit margins.
Snickers
Snickers are one of the most filling candy bars on the market and they still deliver on that promise to "satisfy" — even if they've shrunk throughout the years. Because as it turns out, America's favorite candy bar has been shrinking since at least the 1980s. In an interesting Reddit post, someone shared that they'd acquired an 1980s time capsule that included a decades-old Snickers. Placed alongside today's version, the size difference is immediately apparent.
According to the New York Post, the shrinking Snickers even made its way into political discourse in 2024 when President Joe Biden referenced the candy bar as a prime example of shrinkflation, claiming it decreased by 10%. Mars pushed back against these claims, insisting the bars haven't been downsized — but the damage was already done. Nobody wants to feel ripped off, especially if they've been loyal Snickers consumers for decades. This highlighted the emotional connection consumers have to candy because when it comes to Snickers, it's not just about sustenance, but childhood nostalgia.